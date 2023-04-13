May Site Readings

May brings a lot of news to our website. Here’s a look at what you may have missed online in March and April:

The Highland Park ISD board of trustees during an April 4 work session discussed the possibility of changing district policy to allow parents or adult children to challenge library books whether or not the book is being taught to students. The board members indicated they were open to pursuing the challenge avenue for library books and examining the district’s material challenge policy generally. Questions remain, though, and the proposed change is expected to take a bit of time to mull over.

Throughout her life, the author and art consultant volunteered and served as a trustee with organizations including the Junior League of Dallas, the Dallas Woman’s Club, the Dallas Zoo, Hockaday, The Episcopal School of Dallas, and more.

The book, titled Palliative Touch: Massage for People at the End of Life, was written for health care providers, complementary therapists, and those who wish to support a dying client or loved one.