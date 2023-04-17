Tuesday, April 18, 2023

File photo
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports April 10-16

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SNEAK THIEF

Reported at 6:24 a.m. April 13: a scammer used the information of a woman from the 4400 block of S. Versailles Avenue to change the delivery address for a package containing a pair of Jimmy Choo sandals, a pair of trousers, and more.

HIGHLAND PARK

10 Monday

A jerk took a bicycle from a bike rack outside Bradfield Elementary School in the 4300 block of Southern Avenue before 8 a.m. 

12 Wednesday

Arrested at 3:48 a.m.: a 22-year-old man for warrants in the 3900 block of Armstrong Avenue

A careless driver hit a Lexus 250 in the 4300 block of Mockingbird Lane at 2:49 p.m. and continued onto Douglas Avenue without stopping to exchange information.

13 Thursday

Arrested at 5:19 p.m.: a 27 year old for warrants in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue

15 Saturday

A mischief maker shattered a passenger window and damaged the driver’s side window of a Ford F150, and damaged the driver’s side and left rear passenger side window of a BMW X7 parked in the 3600 block of Euclid Avenue before 7:53 a.m. 

A presumably five-star-rated Uber driver found a wallet left in the back seat of his car in Highland Park Village and turned it in to authorities at 5:35 p.m.

A jerk broke a window on the front door of a home in the 3500 block of Normandy Avenue at 9:25 p.m. and ran off.

Arrested at 11:17 p.m.: a 33-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village

16 Sunday

A passerby found a ring on the east side of Bradfield Elementary in the 4300 block of Southern Avenue and turned it in to police at 6:19 p.m. 

UNIVERSITY PARK

10 Monday

No time was given for the arrest of an 18-year-old for a warrant in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street.

11 Tuesday

A burglar took a pistol from a Dodge Ram in the 2900 block of Milton Avenue before 5 p.m.

A thief took a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius in the 3100 block of Rosedale Avenue before 7 p.m.

No time was given for the arrest of a 33-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 4000 block of Lovers Lane

13 Thursday

A pilferer found easy pickings of electronics, $70, credit/debit cards, and more left in an unlocked GMC Sierra in the 3200 block of Westminster Avenue before 2 a.m.

A rogue scratched the driver’s side door of a GMC 1500 in the 3900 block of Southwestern Boulevard before 9 a.m. 

An intruder got into a home in the 3900 block of Southwestern Boulevard before 10:21 a.m. and took medical equipment and more.

No time was given for the arrest of a 56-year-old woman in the 3900 block of Southwestern Boulevard for warrants.

16 Sunday

A thief made off with Bottega Veneta piece with credit/debit cards and more from a Land Rover that was parked in the 7000 block of Snider Plaza before 7:03 p.m.

