UP Elementary Principal Announces Retirement

University Park Elementary principal Candi Judd will retire effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year after about seven years as principal and more than 30 years in education.

Judd’s tenure saw the implementation of the 2015 bond program that included the reconstruction of the University Park Elementary campus.

“While I am excited about my next adventure and chapter in my life, I will deeply miss the students and families of UP,” Judd said. “I have loved every minute of getting to know my Panthers and their families and will cherish my time here forever. The memories we have built will always be a part of my life and will always be with me. The incredible love and support within our community are like no other and I am so proud of the amazing UP staff and all of the great things we have accomplished these past seven years.”

Judd began her 33-year career in education as an elementary classroom teacher at multiple grade levels, a music teacher and an instructional coach in Dallas ISD, Richardson ISD, and Wilmette Illinois before moving into campus leadership. She has served as a campus principal for the past 18 years – first in Richardson ISD before taking the helm at UP Elementary.

“Principal Judd has demonstrated exceptional leadership these last seven years,” Highland Park ISD superintendent Tom Trigg said. “She has an unwavering ability to energize and engage staff, parents, and the collective school community. Her caring approach has made a transformational difference and because of her leadership UP students have, and will continue to, thrive. We wish her the best in her retirement.”