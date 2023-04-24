HP to Extend Bradfield Elementary School Zone

The town of Highland Park will adjust the school zone for Bradfield Elementary School in time for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Adjustments include:

Extending the zone on Armstrong Parkway south to include from Fairfax Avenue to the north town limit line.

Extending the zone on Douglas Avenue south to include from Fairfax Avenue to Potomac Avenue.

Extending the zoning on Mockingbird Lane west to include from Lomo Alto Drive to 195 feet east of Douglas Avenue.

Town staff worked with a traffic consultant to review the signage and school zone designations in and around Bradfield. The request was based on inquiries from parents and the addition of permit parking only in the 4200 and 4300 blocks of Livingston Avenue.

The consultant identified that parking for the elementary school extends south of Livingston Avenue, primarily due to the permit-only parking. It was also determined that the school zones along Mockingbird Lane need to be adjusted based on the school location.

“Because of the parking challenges in and around the school during heavy traffic times (morning and afternoon), cars are parking further south and away from the school,” Highland Park director of engineering Lori Chapin said. “The school zone extension will provide additional safety for the students walking to and from school and parents when dropping off and picking up.”

The town’s Department of Public Safety and Highland Park ISD are in support of the changes. The Town Council approved the ordinance amending the Code of Ordinance article about speed limits in school zones during its April 18 meeting.

The adjustment will cost the town approximately $40,852 for new signs.

MAP: Source Town of Highland Park

In other news, during the April 18 meeting and study session, the Town Council:

Recognized April 9-15 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Highland Park.

Reviewed and discussed a request to extend the construction time period for an addition and remodel to a single-family residence at 3806 Beverly Drive.

Reviewed and discussed pool equipment replacement and repair.

Reviewed and discussed an annual agreement with the Moody Family YMCA for the utilization of the playfield at Fairfax Park.

Reviewed and discussed amending the Code of Ordinances, Chapter 12, Traffic and Vehicles, Article 12.03 – Traffic Control Devices, to remove operational and redundancy references.

Reviewed and discussed an interlocal agreement with the city of Corinth to utilize goods and services from present and future contracts.

Reviewed and discussed the activities of the Department of Public Safety for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.