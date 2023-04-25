Out & About: Susser Bank Scouting Classic Dinner

Rain didn’t stop guests from enjoying a night at the Susser Bank’s chairman and CEO’s home in anticipation of the company’s Scouting Classic golf tournament.

Hosted in a tent on Catherine and Sam L. Susser’s property, the dinner was held the night before the April 3 tournament as a way to thank the event’s sponsors.

The Susser Bank Scouting Classic golf tournament hosted more than 160 participants at the Trophy Club Country Club to benefit the Boy Scouts of America Ten Council and Longhorn Councils, raising more than $250,000 to support the ScoutReach programs across 47 counties in Texas.

“This event raised significant funds that will allow underserved young men and women the opportunity to participate in scouting,” Susser said. “Catherine and I were pleased to welcome so many supporters of the Boy Scouts of America into our home, and we know this event will have a generational impact.”

Catherine and Sam L. Susser Sam L. Susser and Jerry Susser