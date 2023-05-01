Out & About: Friends of the Arboretum Dallas Blooms Dinner

Friends of the Arboretum, the membership group that supports the Dallas Arboretum, held its annual dinner during the height of Dallas Blooms on March 29.

About 250 guests enjoyed cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, and a performance from a classical trio. Attendees also took tram tours of the garden to see Dallas Blooms: The Great Contributors, where nine of Gary Lee Price’s life-size bronze statues are in the garden along with colorful spring flowers.

Peter Dauterman, Dallas Arboretum chair of the Caroline Rose Hunt Society Committee, welcome guests. They heard from board chair Will McDaniel, who thanks donors and Dallas Southwest Osteopathic Physicians who sponsored the dinner.

Rob Norcross, who serves as the Dallas Arboretum contributed revenue committee chair, gave a state of the garden update and thanked the Friends of the Arboretum Chairs and committee members — Kay Fulton, Joan Walne, Brianna Brown, Robin Carreker, Alice Coker, Tucker Enthoven, Kama Koudelka, and Venise Stuart — for their contribution of $2.3 million to the garden with more than 400 members.

For more information about the Friends of the Arboretum, visit DallasArboretum.org.