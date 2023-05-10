Out & About: Junior League of Dallas Milestones Luncheon

Actor and author Rob Lowe reached a milestone – the first man to serve as the featured speaker at the Junior League of Dallas’ Milestones Luncheon.

The event April 14 at the Omni Dallas Hotel was co-chaired by Heather McNamara and Elizabeth Gambrell. Shelly Slater served as emcee.

After words from the co-chairs, Junior League of Dallas president Emily Somerville Cabrera and Sustainer president Monica Christopher presented the Sustainer of the Year award to volunteer Pam Busbee.

“For 101 years, our organization has brought together women in Dallas to serve the most critical needs in our community, while at the same time creating a space for these women to grow and develop personally and professionally,” Somerville-Cabrera said. “Today we are thrilled to celebrate and honor the 2023 Sustainer of the Year Pam Busbee, who we consider to be a trailblazer within our league and the broader community. Pam took the opportunities the Junior League afforded her and by leading and working alongside other service-minded, civic-oriented women, she has made Dallas a better place for all of us.”

As attendees ate their lunch, Lowe, in conversation with Slater, entertained the crowd with stories about his time on Saturday Night Live working alongside Chris Farley and Mike Myers, his mother, who was a Junior League member, his marriage to his wife of 32 years, Sheryl Lowe, working with his youngest son on the Netflix series Unstable, and more.

“There’s no way this goes wrong,” Lowe quipped after Slater introduced him.