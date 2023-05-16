HP Honors Employees of the Year

The town of Highland Park celebrated its 2022 Employees of the Year at a luncheon May 10 and in front of the Town Council May 16.

The honorees are as follows:

Stephen Davis, public works superintendent – Water Department

Randall Cross, adult services librarian – Library Department

Jim Williams, irrigation/mosquito inspector – Parks Department

Hali Key, secretary to the director – Department of Public Safety

Joel Padilla, public safety officer – Department of Public Safety

Randall Riddle, sergeant – Department of Public Safety

Six employees are chosen each year based on their service and performance.

In other news, during the May 16 meeting and study session, the Town Council:

Heard a proclamation celebrating May 21-27, 2023, as National Public Works Appreciation Week.

Approved a request to extent the construction time period for a new single-family residence at 4300 Lorraine Ave.

Discussed and tabled a request to amend the site plan of Highland Park Village to allow for a café in the soon-to-come Dior store.

Reviewed and discussed major residential construction project extension fees and construction time frames.

The meeting was also the last one for town administrator Bill Lindley, who retires May 26.

Town employees pose with Mayor Will C. Beecherl and the National Public Works Appreciation Week proclamation. PHOTO: Maria Lawson