HP Honors Employees of the Year
The town of Highland Park celebrated its 2022 Employees of the Year at a luncheon May 10 and in front of the Town Council May 16.
The honorees are as follows:
- Stephen Davis, public works superintendent – Water Department
- Randall Cross, adult services librarian – Library Department
- Jim Williams, irrigation/mosquito inspector – Parks Department
- Hali Key, secretary to the director – Department of Public Safety
- Joel Padilla, public safety officer – Department of Public Safety
- Randall Riddle, sergeant – Department of Public Safety
Six employees are chosen each year based on their service and performance.
In other news, during the May 16 meeting and study session, the Town Council:
- Heard a proclamation celebrating May 21-27, 2023, as National Public Works Appreciation Week.
- Approved a request to extent the construction time period for a new single-family residence at 4300 Lorraine Ave.
- Discussed and tabled a request to amend the site plan of Highland Park Village to allow for a café in the soon-to-come Dior store.
- Reviewed and discussed major residential construction project extension fees and construction time frames.
The meeting was also the last one for town administrator Bill Lindley, who retires May 26.