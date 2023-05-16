Out & About: Texas Women’s Foundation Leadership Forum and Awards

The Texas Women’s Foundation’s Leadership Forum and Awards celebration recognized seven women with Maura Women Helping Women and Young Leader Awards and raised $572,000.

The April 27 event at the Omni Dallas Hotel began with 200 middle and high school girls attending a half-day empowerment program, followed by Leadership Forums with the 2023 Maura Women Helping Women and Young Leader award recipients, and concluded with the awards celebration and dinner with a panel discussion led by Jenna Bush Hager, best-selling author and co-host of NBC’s Today show.

Brenda Jackson, selection co-chair, and Wendy Bridges of Comerica Bank presented this year’s Maura Women Helping Women Awards to Soulstice Consultancy CEO Dr. Froswá Booker-Drew; Houston Community College System vice chancellor of workforce instruction and college president Dr. Madeline Burillo-Hopkins; Boone Family Foundation CEO Aimee Cunningham; Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights CEO Mary Pat Higgins; and Jill Louis, managing partner of Perkins Coie’s Dallas office.

The Maura Women Helping Women Award has been presented to more than 220 people in the last 44 years.

The Young Leader Award, which recognizes leadership by those under 40, was presented to Mpowered Families founder Ann Sheu and Generation Teach CEO Professor “Bee” Nance. Mpowered Families is a training and coaching company that seeks to empower people with tools to have a family life “filled with purpose, alignment, and connection.” Generation Teach is a nonprofit whose vision is to end racial injustice and inequity in education.