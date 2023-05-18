City Council Approves Collection Development Policy for UP Public Library

The University Park City Council May 16 adopted a collection development policy for the University Park Public Library.

The collection development policy establishes selection processes for library materials, sets a procedure for challenges, sets guidelines for gifts and donations of books, and the types of materials the library won’t accept.

Per the policy, library staff generally won’t consider materials that haven’t been professionally reviewed and otherwise select materials based on factors including demand, format, regional interest, and cost.

The library also generally won’t actively collect materials aimed at an academic or special audience. Other types of materials not collected at the library include, but are not limited to: Textbooks or homeschool curricula; recorded music; outdated media, such as slides, film strips, phonograph recordings, computer software for circulation, videocassettes, or audiocassettes; audio CDs.

To view the policy, click here.

In other news:

The city council approved a settlement agreement and release for five property owners in the 6800 block and 6700 blocks of Golf Drive to help them relocate their sewer connections. The city council previously approved an ordinance abandoning an obsolete sanitary sewer main along Golf Drive in April.