DPD: Teen Arrested After Preston Center Shooting Death

Dallas police say a 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a security guard in Preston Center West May 19. 

Police say Antwon Osborne, 17, was arrested May 23 in Nevada and is in the process of being extradited. 

Police said the security guard, identified May 20 as Adalberto Santiago, 34, confronted a male suspect breaking into a car at the scene shortly before 3:30 p.m. May 19, a fight broke out, and the suspect shot Santiago before leaving the scene in a gold sedan.

The suspect’s vehicle was found just before 5 p.m. May 19 in a closed business parking lot in the 2200 block of N. Cockrell Hill Road, authorities said.

