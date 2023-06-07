Wednesday, June 7, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Courtesy Vandelay Hospitality Gorup
Business Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Slider and Blue’s Open in Snider Plaza

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

The highly anticipated revamp of the Slider and Blues restaurant and arcade concept, which once had multiple locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, is open in Snider Plaza.

The seventh concept from Vandelay Hospitality Group recently opened on Hillcrest Avenue across from SMU. 

The menu includes smashburgers, pizzas, milkshakes, and more, and games like air hockey, an NBA Hoops basketball arcade game, and more. The space is adorned with nostalgic pieces, wood paneling and basketball cards, Sports Illustrated covers, and jerseys on the walls.

Slider and Blue’s is Vandelay’s seventh concept. The company’s portfolio includes Hudson House, Drake’s, D.L. Mack’s, Brentwood, East Hampton Sandwich Co., and more. 

Vandelay has aspirations of opening at least five new concepts in the area besides the D.L. Mack’s and East Hampton Sandwich Co. that are already there. The company also plans to open Anchor Fishbar on Knox Street and Preston-Royal later this year.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

Snider Plaza Design Taking Shape

Rachel Snyder 0

Veteran Water Polo Coach to Lead Scots

Todd Jorgenson 0

PHOTOS: Turtle Creek Area Cleanup Underway After Record Rainfall

Rachel Snyder 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.