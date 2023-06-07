Slider and Blue’s Open in Snider Plaza

The highly anticipated revamp of the Slider and Blues restaurant and arcade concept, which once had multiple locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, is open in Snider Plaza.

The seventh concept from Vandelay Hospitality Group recently opened on Hillcrest Avenue across from SMU.

The menu includes smashburgers, pizzas, milkshakes, and more, and games like air hockey, an NBA Hoops basketball arcade game, and more. The space is adorned with nostalgic pieces, wood paneling and basketball cards, Sports Illustrated covers, and jerseys on the walls.

Slider and Blue’s is Vandelay’s seventh concept. The company’s portfolio includes Hudson House, Drake’s, D.L. Mack’s, Brentwood, East Hampton Sandwich Co., and more.

Vandelay has aspirations of opening at least five new concepts in the area besides the D.L. Mack’s and East Hampton Sandwich Co. that are already there. The company also plans to open Anchor Fishbar on Knox Street and Preston-Royal later this year.