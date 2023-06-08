July Site Readings

Summer’s here, and school’s out. Here are some stories you may have missed on our website in May and June.

The St. Mark’s School of Texas fourth-grade class has been named the national champion in their division of the 2022-2023 WordMasters Challenge, an annual national vocabulary competition among nearly 125,000 students.

Norma, the wife of the late Lamar Hunt, who died in 2006, and mother of Kansas City Chiefs CEO and FC Dallas owner Clark Hunt attended her 57th Super Bowl in February when the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Lombardi Trophy for the third time in franchise history.

Longtime W.T. White High School baseball coach David Shepherd spent 34 years at the school. The school’s baseball field is named after him, and his honors and accomplishments are on signage on the bleachers. He was also inducted into the Dallas ISD Athletic Hall of Fame in the 2021-2022 class.

This year’s SMU Cox Distinguished Alumni Award honorees are RGT Wealth Advisors CEO Mark Griege, BBA’81; Veritex Holdings and Veritex Community Bank CEO Malcolm Holland, BBA ’82; and Bill Vanderstraaten, BBA ’82, who ​​founded Chief Partners in the summer of 2007 in partnership with Trevor Rees-Jones. The 2023 Outstanding Young Alumni honorees are Christina Goodman, BBA ‘06, the vice president for development at Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation, and Indu Sanka, MBA ’16, president and CEO of the design and architectural signage manufacturing and installation company Red Elephant.