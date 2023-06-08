Purebeauty Salon and Spa Closing in Neiman Marcus NorthPark

Purebeauty salon and spa in the NorthPark Neiman Marcus store is closing in July.

The Purebeauty location provides hair, nail, waxing, facial, and massage services and is the only location Purebeauty operates in Texas. A Neiman Marcus Group spokesperson said there are no immediate plans for the salon space.

“Neiman Marcus thanks the team at Purebeauty for its partnership and wishes the ownership well as they continue operations in its 11 other locations across North America,” a Neiman Marcus spokesperson said.

Neiman Marcus NorthPark offers some complementary spa services in its beauty department, the spokesperson added.