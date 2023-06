The Elm Thicket/Northpark Neighborhood Association is hosting its 13th-annual Juneteenth celebration Saturday, June 17, at the K.B. Polk Recreation Center.

Festivities will last from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a parade at 10 a.m. The event will consist of live music, food, and family fun.

Those interested in more information, sponsorship, or booth opportunities are urged to contact Jonathan Maples at 214.868.5760.