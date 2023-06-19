Park Cities Crime Reports June 12-18

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STOLEN SILVERADO

A pair of pilferers pulled up next to a Chevrolet Silverado parked in the 4300 block of Lorraine Avenue, one of them got into it and drove off before 9:13 a.m. June 13.

HIGHLAND PARK

13 Tuesday

A careless driver hit a Toyota 4Runner while it was parked in the north parking lot of Highland Park Village before 6:17 p.m. and didn’t stop to leave information.

14 Wednesday

A passerby found a canvas bag in the 5200 block of Eastern Avenue at 2:24 p.m. and turned it in to authorities.

A burglar shattered a window of a Mercedes Benz parked in front of the Beretta Gallery in Highland Park Village and grabbed a gym bag containing an Apple laptop, two iPhones, and more at 4:06 p.m.

A thief took a gun safe, pistol, and a pair of sunglasses from a Mercedes GLC300 parked at Highland Park Village before 5:45 p.m.

A jerk took a Townie bicycle from outside a home before 7:15 p.m. The specific location wasn’t given.

15 Thursday

Arrested at 7 a.m.: a 42 year old accused of failure to identify/intentionally providing false information and for a warrant in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Reported at 7:26 a.m.: a crook drove off in a Land Rover parked in the 4600 block of Westside Drive.

An irresponsible driver led an officer on a pursuit after failing to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Abbott Avenue and Knox Street, then continuing to drive after the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop near the 3500 block of Armstrong Parkway around 9:50 p.m.

18 Sunday

A porch pirate pilfered a package from a home in the 4200 block of Versailles Avenue at 5:40 a.m.

UNIVERSiTY PARK

12 Monday

Arrested at 10:15 p.m.: a 29-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 7000 block of Preston Road.

14 Wednesday

Arrested at 1:34 a.m.: a 49-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 8400 block of Preston Road.

A sneaky pilferer picked up a purse from inside a Subaru XV outside a convenience store in Snider Plaza at 10:32 a.m. while its owner was pumping gas.

A burglar found easy pickings of stuff left in an unlocked Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 8400 block of Preston Center Plaza at 3:46 p.m.

A crook broke into an Infiniti QX8 parked in the 3000 block of University Boulevard and took a bag, wallet, and $200 before 6:30 p.m.

15 Thursday

A mischief maker broke a window of a Toyota 4Runner parked in the 3000 block of Milton Avenue before 5 a.m.

How easy was it for a burglar to get into a Dodge Ram in the 3300 block of Milton Avenue and take $1,100 and two credit cards before 5 a.m.? The Dodge Ram was unlocked.

A pilferer picked up a Huffy bicycle from a porch of a home in the 4400 block of Southwestern Boulevard before 10:42 a.m.

16 Friday

A ne’er do well drove off in a BMW X5 from the 3400 block of Amherst Street before 6:15 a.m.

Reported at 11:46 a.m.: a thief took stuff from a home in the 3200 block of Lovers Lane.

Reported at 3:33 p.m.: a burglar found easy pickings of stuff left in an unlocked Dodge Ram in the 3400 block of Haynie Avenue.

17 Saturday

Arrested at 9:23 p.m.: a 36-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 6500 block of Hillcrest Road.

A jerk took a duffel bag, clothes, and $100 from a Tesla Model S parked outside Hillstone in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 3:03 p.m.

18 Sunday

Arrested at 1:40 a.m.: a 26-year-old accused of public intoxication in the 6200 block of Hillcrest Road.

Arrested at 9:30 a.m.: a 42-year-old man for a warrant in the 7200 block of Turtle Creek Lane.