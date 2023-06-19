Tuesday, June 20, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports June 12-18

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STOLEN SILVERADO

A pair of pilferers pulled up next to a Chevrolet Silverado parked in the 4300 block of Lorraine Avenue, one of them got into it and drove off before 9:13 a.m. June 13. 

HIGHLAND PARK

13 Tuesday

A careless driver hit a Toyota 4Runner while it was parked in the north parking lot of Highland Park Village before 6:17 p.m. and didn’t stop to leave information.

14 Wednesday

A passerby found a canvas bag in the 5200 block of Eastern Avenue at 2:24 p.m. and turned it in to authorities. 

A burglar shattered a window of a Mercedes Benz parked in front of the Beretta Gallery in Highland Park Village and grabbed a gym bag containing an Apple laptop, two iPhones, and more at 4:06 p.m.

A thief took a gun safe, pistol, and a pair of sunglasses from a Mercedes GLC300 parked at Highland Park Village before 5:45 p.m.

A jerk took a Townie bicycle from outside a home before 7:15 p.m. The specific location wasn’t given.

15 Thursday

Arrested at 7 a.m.: a 42 year old accused of failure to identify/intentionally providing false information and for a warrant in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Reported at 7:26 a.m.: a crook drove off in a Land Rover parked in the 4600 block of Westside Drive.

An irresponsible driver led an officer on a pursuit after failing to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Abbott Avenue and Knox Street, then continuing to drive after the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop near the 3500 block of Armstrong Parkway around 9:50 p.m.

18 Sunday

A porch pirate pilfered a package from a home in the 4200 block of Versailles Avenue at 5:40 a.m.

UNIVERSiTY PARK

12 Monday

Arrested at 10:15 p.m.: a 29-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 7000 block of Preston Road.

14 Wednesday

Arrested at 1:34 a.m.: a 49-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 8400 block of Preston Road.

A sneaky pilferer picked up a purse from inside a Subaru XV outside a convenience store in Snider Plaza at 10:32 a.m. while its owner was pumping gas.

A burglar found easy pickings of stuff left in an unlocked Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 8400 block of Preston Center Plaza at 3:46 p.m.

A crook broke into an Infiniti QX8 parked in the 3000 block of University Boulevard and took a bag, wallet, and $200 before 6:30 p.m.

15 Thursday

A mischief maker broke a window of a Toyota 4Runner parked in the 3000 block of Milton Avenue before 5 a.m.

How easy was it for a burglar to get into a Dodge Ram in the 3300 block of Milton Avenue and take $1,100 and two credit cards before 5 a.m.? The Dodge Ram was unlocked.

A pilferer picked up a Huffy bicycle from a porch of a home in the 4400 block of Southwestern Boulevard before 10:42 a.m.

16 Friday

A ne’er do well drove off in a BMW X5 from the 3400 block of Amherst Street before 6:15 a.m.

Reported at 11:46 a.m.: a thief took stuff from a home in the 3200 block of Lovers Lane.

Reported at 3:33 p.m.: a burglar found easy pickings of stuff left in an unlocked Dodge Ram in the 3400 block of Haynie Avenue.

17 Saturday

Arrested at 9:23 p.m.: a 36-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 6500 block of Hillcrest Road.

A jerk took a duffel bag, clothes, and $100 from a Tesla Model S parked outside Hillstone in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 3:03 p.m.

18 Sunday

Arrested at 1:40 a.m.: a 26-year-old accused of public intoxication in the 6200 block of Hillcrest Road

Arrested at 9:30 a.m.: a 42-year-old man for a warrant in the 7200 block of Turtle Creek Lane.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.