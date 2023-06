Highland Park Presbyterian Church is participating in the sixth-annual Transform Dallas work day June 24.

As part of the workday, the church partners with other churches, nonprofits, and corporations to help landscape yards, paint houses, clean alleyways, and prepare and deliver care packages.

Spots are still available in Southeast Dallas at Owenwood Neighborhood and in Southwest Dallas at 10th Street Historic District. Register at hppres.org/transform-dallas.