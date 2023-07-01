Dallas to Spray for Mosquitos This Weekend

Parts of Dallas will be sprayed for mosquitos on July 1 and 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, after mosquito samples in the area have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The sprayed sections in the Preston Hollow area include:

7500 block of Yamini Drive : Forest Lane on the north, Chicot Drive on the west, N. Central Expressway on the east, and Royal Lane on the south.

: Forest Lane on the north, Chicot Drive on the west, N. Central Expressway on the east, and Royal Lane on the south. 6900 block of Churchill Way : Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway on the north, Marbrook Drive on thee west, Park Central Drive on the east, and Forest Lane on the south.

: Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway on the north, Marbrook Drive on thee west, Park Central Drive on the east, and Forest Lane on the south. 4400 block of Northcrest Road: Royal Ridge Drive on the north, Gooding Drive on the west, Strait Lane on the east, and Beechwood Lane on the south.

The Environmental Protection Agency approves the insecticide for treatment, but residents are urged to stay indoors to avoid contact with spray. Those who come in contact with any spray are advised to wash the area thoroughly with soap and water.