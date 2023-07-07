DFW Restaurant Week Features More Than 100 Participating Restaurants

DFW Restaurant Week is returning in August with a wealth of dining opportunities.

The event is backed by charity partners Lena Pope and the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) to host four weeks of prix fixe menus from Aug. 7–Sept. 3. Around 20% of each meal cost will be donated to NTFB in the Dallas area or Lena Pope in the Tarrant area.

For those across Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties, the offers are a three-course dinner, an exclusive VIP experience featuring signature cocktails and chef’s table, two-course lunch, and two-course weekend brunch, all at select restaurants.

To view the list of more than 100 participating restaurants, visit the DFW Restaurant Week website.

The DFW Restaurant Week timeline is as follows:

Reservation day opens July 10:

Preview weekend opens Aug. 3 – Aug. 6:

The main week opens Aug. 7 – Aug. 13. The opening is within this time, but some will extend their dining opportunities through Sept. 3.

The week offers special events, like reservation day’s Happy Hour at Harper’s from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Deep Ellum featuring the official beer of the week, Stella Artois, and a free fourth course if you spend $10 at a FedEx location to receive a certificate for an additional dinner course.

Over the past 26 years of culinary charity, DFW Restaurant Week has raised more than $11 million in donations for its charity partners.

“Far too many neighbors in our community do not know where they will find their next meal,” said NTFB CEO Trisha Cunningham. “With the money raised over the past 25 years through DFW Restaurant Week, participating diners have provided over 33 million meals to those facing hunger in North Texas.”

Since starting in 1930, Lena Pope has served 93 years for the Fort Worth community. Their programs include prevention and early intervention services for child development and behavioral and mental health. These foundational tools are offered to children, families, and caregivers.

“We hope our Tarrant area residents recognize this as a way they can help their neighbor,” said Lena Pope CEO Ashley Elgin. “Simply by enjoying a terrific DFW Restaurant Week meal at one of our generous participating partner restaurants.”