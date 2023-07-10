Park Cities Crime Reports July 3-9

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: COUNTRY CLUB CON

A scammer purporting to be a manager got an employee at the Dallas Country Club in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive to get $1,200 in eBay and Apple gift cards and provide the information from the cards at 11:13 a.m. July 5.

HIGHLAND PARK

3 Monday

Reported at 12:28 p.m.: a careless driver backed into a truck parked in a lot in Highland Park Village and left a note but didn’t return calls or messages from the truck’s owner.

A fraudster tried to use a credit card belonging to a woman from the 3200 block of Cornell Avenue stolen from a vehicle parked outside Shearith Israel Memorial Park before 11:30 a.m. and charged $1,482.32 on the card at a nearby Sam’s Club.

4 Tuesday

A good neighbor found an iPhone on Highland Drive between Beverly Drive and Miramar Avenue and turned it in to police at 11 p.m.

5 Wednesday

Arrested at midnight: a 34-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 3300 block of St. Johns Drive.

Arrested at 2:02 a.m.: a 17-year-old accused of public intoxication by a minor in the 4600 block of Westside Drive.

An opportunistic thief grabbed a ring left on an armrest of a chair at the Highland Park pool in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue before 3 p.m.

6 Thursday

Arrested at 3:42 a.m.: a 20-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance and for a warrant in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue.

A passerby found a key fob for an Audi on the street near the intersection of Beverly Drive and Highland Avenue at 4:53 p.m. and turned it in to police.

Reported at 6:50 p.m.: someone approached an officer in Highland Park Village with an iPhone found near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Beverly Drive.

8 Saturday

Arrested at 2:04 a.m.: a 34-year-old accused of burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

9 Sunday

Arrested at 1:37 a.m.: an 18-year-old man accused of public intoxication by a minor in the 3400 block of Harvard Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

3 Monday

Arrested at 12:03 a.m.: a 28-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated and driving with an open alcohol container in the 4400 block of Amherst Street.

Arrested at 9:56 p.m.: a 34-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of Lovers Lane.

5 Wednesday

Arrested at 1:35 a.m.: a 27-year-old man accused of driving without a light on a bicycle or moped in the 6400 block of Thackery Street.

A burglar found easy pickings of a Louis Vuitton bag, Apple device, and debit card left in an unlocked Toyota 4Runner in the 3800 block of Villanova Drive at 10:22 a.m.

Reported at 2:13 p.m.: a swindler used the information of a man from the 4300 block of Shenandoah Avenue to open a phone account.

A thief took a MacBook from a Ford F150 in the 3600 block of Asbury Avenue at 4:28 p.m.

Arrested at 8:25 p.m.: a 67-year-old woman accused of assaulting a public servant in the 3100 block of Westminster Avenue.

6 Thursday

A crook swiped a Dior bag, Hermes wallet, iPhone, an MSI Summit E14, a pair of AirPods, and three credit/debit cards from a Range Rover in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive at 12:51 p.m.

7 Friday

A mischief maker damaged a Ford F250 in the 3900 block of Southwestern Boulevard at 6:29 p.m.

8 Saturday

A burglar stole tools from the garage of a home in the 4400 block of Hanover Street before 7:01 a.m.

Reported at 3 p.m.: a ne’er do well found easy pickings of a Trek bicycle left in an unlocked garage in the 2900 block of Fondren Drive.