Monday, July 10, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports July 3-9

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: COUNTRY CLUB CON

A scammer purporting to be a manager got an employee at the Dallas Country Club in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive to get $1,200 in eBay and Apple gift cards and provide the information from the cards at 11:13 a.m. July 5. 

HIGHLAND PARK

3 Monday

Reported at 12:28 p.m.: a careless driver backed into a truck parked in a lot in Highland Park Village and left a note but didn’t return calls or messages from the truck’s owner. 

A fraudster tried to use a credit card belonging to a woman from the 3200 block of Cornell Avenue stolen from a vehicle parked outside Shearith Israel Memorial Park before 11:30 a.m. and charged $1,482.32 on the card at a nearby Sam’s Club.

4 Tuesday

A good neighbor found an iPhone on Highland Drive between Beverly Drive and Miramar Avenue and turned it in to police at 11 p.m.

5 Wednesday

Arrested at midnight: a 34-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 3300 block of St. Johns Drive

Arrested at 2:02 a.m.: a 17-year-old accused of public intoxication by a minor in the 4600 block of Westside Drive.

An opportunistic thief grabbed a ring left on an armrest of a chair at the Highland Park pool in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue before 3 p.m.

6 Thursday

Arrested at 3:42 a.m.: a 20-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance and for a warrant in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue

A passerby found a key fob for an Audi on the street near the intersection of Beverly Drive and Highland Avenue at 4:53 p.m. and turned it in to police. 

Reported at 6:50 p.m.: someone approached an officer in Highland Park Village with an iPhone found near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Beverly Drive.

8 Saturday

Arrested at 2:04 a.m.: a 34-year-old accused of burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue

9 Sunday

Arrested at 1:37 a.m.: an 18-year-old man accused of public intoxication by a minor in the 3400 block of Harvard Avenue

UNIVERSITY PARK

3 Monday

Arrested at 12:03 a.m.: a 28-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated and driving with an open alcohol container in the 4400 block of Amherst Street.

Arrested at 9:56 p.m.: a 34-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of Lovers Lane.

5 Wednesday

Arrested at 1:35 a.m.: a 27-year-old man accused of driving without a light on a bicycle or moped in the 6400 block of Thackery Street

A burglar found easy pickings of a Louis Vuitton bag, Apple device, and debit card left in an unlocked Toyota 4Runner in the 3800 block of Villanova Drive at 10:22 a.m. 

Reported at 2:13 p.m.: a swindler used the information of a man from the 4300 block of Shenandoah Avenue to open a phone account.

A thief took a MacBook from a Ford F150 in the 3600 block of Asbury Avenue at 4:28 p.m.

Arrested at 8:25 p.m.: a 67-year-old woman accused of assaulting a public servant in the 3100 block of Westminster Avenue.

6 Thursday

A crook swiped a Dior bag, Hermes wallet, iPhone, an MSI Summit E14, a pair of AirPods, and three credit/debit cards from a Range Rover in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive at 12:51 p.m. 

7 Friday

A mischief maker damaged a Ford F250 in the 3900 block of Southwestern Boulevard at 6:29 p.m.

8 Saturday

A burglar stole tools from the garage of a home in the 4400 block of Hanover Street before 7:01 a.m.

Reported at 3 p.m.: a ne’er do well found easy pickings of a Trek bicycle left in an unlocked garage in the 2900 block of Fondren Drive

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.