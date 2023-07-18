DMA Seeking Input on Design Concepts For New Building

The six architectural firms shortlisted to work on an overhaul of the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) have revealed their design concepts, and now the DMA wants public input.

Phase one of the “Reimagining the Dallas Museum of Art International Design Competition” invited teams internationally to pitch their idea of what the new DMA could look like. The six architectural firms selected as finalists included two teams from New York, Diller Scofidio + Renfro and Weiss/Manfredi, and two from Los Angeles, Michael Maltzan Architect and Johnston Marklee, David Chipperfield Architects from London, and Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos from Madrid, Spain.

The DMA Architect Selection Committee will choose the winner in August to proceed with plans of development.

“Each team has thought deeply about the Museum’s civic presence, about an energized circulation,” said Dr. Agustín Arteaga, the DMA’s Eugene McDermott director. “Where to put new galleries and how to weave in gardens and landscape? What elements should stay, what should go? What are views that will draw audiences? How do we get physically, intellectually, spiritually closer to art?”

To see the finalists’ designs, the museum provided a finalist gallery at https://competitions.malcolmreading.com/dallasmuseumofart/gallery.

For feedback, email at [email protected]​malcolmreading.​com or visit the exhibition on level M2 of the museum.

David Chipperfield Architects Diller Scofidio + Renfro Johnston Marklee Michael Maltzan Architecture Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos Weiss/Manfredi PHOTOS: Credit © Individual teams and Malcolm Reading Consultants