North Dallas Shared Ministries is distributing school uniforms to more than 2,000 Dallas ISD students until Aug. 11.

Two-hour volunteer shifts will be available Monday–Friday from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. each week at North Dallas Shared Ministries at 2875 Merell Road.

To sign up for a volunteer shift, visit Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church’s website, and for questions, contact Kirstin Ivy at [email protected].