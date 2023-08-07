Park Cities Crime Reports Aug. 2-6
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT SO SAFE
Reported at 8:29 p.m. Aug. 6: a thief took $30,000 from a safe in the 4500 block of Normandy Avenue.
HIGHLAND PARK
2 Wednesday
Arrested at 11:57 p.m.: a 28 year old for warrants in the 4700 block of Preston Road.
5 Saturday
Arrested at 11:31 p.m.: a 25 year old accused of simple assault in the 3100 block of Drexel Drive.
6 Sunday
Arrested at 4 a.m.: a 26 year old accused of unlawfully carrying a weapon at Mockingbird Lane and Preston Road.
Arrested at 11:31 a.m.: a 25 year old accused of criminal mischief in the 3100 block of Drexel Drive.
7 Monday
A careless driver crashed into landscaping in the 3400 block of Mockingbird Lane and damaged a stop sign at 12:01 a.m.
UNIVERSITY PARK
4 Friday
A would-be robber tried to steal a Rolex watch in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane at 2:30 p.m.
6 Sunday
Arrested at 12:27 a.m.: a 25-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2800 block of Westminster Avenue.
Arrested at 7:54 p.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2700 block of Westminster Avenue.