Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Park Cities Crime Reports Aug. 2-6

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT SO SAFE 

Reported at 8:29 p.m. Aug. 6: a thief took $30,000 from a safe in the 4500 block of Normandy Avenue

HIGHLAND PARK

2 Wednesday

Arrested at 11:57 p.m.: a 28 year old for warrants in the 4700 block of Preston Road

5 Saturday

Arrested at 11:31 p.m.: a 25 year old accused of simple assault in the 3100 block of Drexel Drive.

6 Sunday

Arrested at 4 a.m.: a 26 year old accused of unlawfully carrying a weapon at Mockingbird Lane and Preston Road

Arrested at 11:31 a.m.: a 25 year old accused of criminal mischief in the 3100 block of Drexel Drive.

7 Monday 

A careless driver crashed into landscaping in the 3400 block of Mockingbird Lane and damaged a stop sign at 12:01 a.m.  

UNIVERSITY PARK

4 Friday

A would-be robber tried to steal a Rolex watch in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane at 2:30 p.m.

6 Sunday

Arrested at 12:27 a.m.: a 25-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2800 block of Westminster Avenue.

Arrested at 7:54 p.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2700 block of Westminster Avenue

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019.

