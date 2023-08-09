Preston Hollow Crime Reports July 31-Aug. 6

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CLICKER CULPRIT

A burglar stole a man’s property from his vehicle at an unlisted time July 31 in the 5500 block of Greenbrier Drive. Among the stolen items: a garage remote, which the burglar used to enter the garage and steal more property.

31 Monday

Stolen before 8:13 p.m.: a woman’s wallet from a business office in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

A man was found dead before 11:09 p.m. at a home in the 8500 block of Midway Road.

1 Tuesday

Early bird: A man’s vehicle was stolen from the 8700 block of Glencrest Lane before 8:27 a.m.

Before 12:47 p.m., a burglar stole property from a man’s car parked at Preston Forest Shopping Center.

Reported at 5:38 p.m.: stolen items from a CONEX box in the 10200 block of Gaywood Road.

No reporting time was listed for the theft of a woman’s belongings at Magnolia at Inwood Village Apartments.

A man’s vehicle was damaged at an unreported time in the parking lot of Everleigh Forestwood.

An unexplained death was reported at an unknown time at a home in the 9500 block of Boedeker Street.

2 Wednesday

A man’s lock was cut before 5:51 a.m. in the 7100 block of Lavendale Avenue.

Someone threw food at a man at Sonic Drive-In in the 12100 block of Inwood Road before 7:46 p.m.

A woman’s license plate reportedly went missing before 10:52 p.m. in the 12000 block of Shirestone Lane.

An unkind pellet gun user damaged a woman’s property in the 4600 block of Forest Lane at an unreported time.

A shoplifter stole from a retail store in Preston Forest Shopping Center at an unlisted time.

A fraudster stole money from a woman at a NorthPark Center retail store by deception at an unreported time.

3 Thursday

A burglar got into a man’s car parked in the 8500 block of Pickwick Lane and stole stuff before 7:20 a.m.

A woman’s vehicle was stolen before 7:52 a.m. in the 6400 block of Royal Lane.

Injured before 12:44 p.m.: a man in the 9900 block of Hollow Way Road.

A drunk driver caused a single-vehicle accident before 11:26 p.m. in the 7700 block of Inwood Road.

A reckless driver hit and damaged a woman’s vehicle before fleeing the scene in the parking lot of Inwood Village at an unlisted time.

A man was assaulted at an unreported time at Elan Inwood.

4 Friday

Caught before 12:31 a.m.: a drunk driver in the 6000 block of Forest Lane.

Reported before 3:43 p.m.: A burglar stole property from a man’s vehicle parked in the 5310 block of Wenonah Drive.

Stolen before 6:11 p.m.: a man’s car from the parking lot of Preston Forest Square.

A man’s car door was damaged by unknown means before 6:47 p.m. at Preston Oaks Shopping Center.

5 Saturday

Construction conundrum: A thief stole property from a construction site in the 5500 block of Chatham Hill Road before 7:13 a.m.

A man’s car was stolen before 5:53 p.m. from the parking lot of Bike Mart at Lovers Lane and Inwood Road.

A man’s vehicle was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot before 8:05 p.m.

6 Sunday

Reported at 7:43 p.m.: an unfortunate workout. A man’s car was stolen from the parking lot of the Semones Family YMCA.

At an unlisted time, a man’s vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.