Bruce Wood Dance Announces New Season

Bruce Wood Dance, directed by Gayle Halperin of University Park, will feature in-person dance productions, intensives, and artistic collaborations in its 2023-2024 season.

“The 2023-24 season marks 10 years since our founder Bruce Wood’s passing,” artistic director Joy Bollinger said. “In the most Bruce-like way, this season’s works will take you to the edge and back with passion, poise, and power.”

“Performances include Wood favorites The Only Way Through is Through, Polyester Dreams, Home, Anything Goes, and Boléro,” she continued. “World premieres from Norbert De La Crus III and me join the act alongside the outstanding addition of Twyla Tharp’s masterwork, Nine Sinatra Songs. The repertoire is spectacular. The dancers are phenomenal. The company is unstoppable.”

The company’s 14th-anniversary season will include the following:

Aug. 18, Battery Dance Festival : The company will perform In My Your Head by Bollinger at the 42nd Annual Battery Dance Festival in New York City, which draws a combined audience of 12,000 people and 35,000 virtual viewers. The show will be at 7 p.m. at Rockefeller Park in Battery Park City.

: The company will perform In My Your Head by Bollinger at the 42nd Annual Battery Dance Festival in New York City, which draws a combined audience of 12,000 people and 35,000 virtual viewers. The show will be at 7 p.m. at Rockefeller Park in Battery Park City. Sept. 16, Homecoming 2 : The company will be in Fort Worth for a one-night-only event at 8 p.m. at the W.E. Scott Theatre. The performance will include Bollinger’s Blue along with two works by Bruce Wood: The Only Way Through is Through and Polyester Dreams.

: The company will be in Fort Worth for a one-night-only event at 8 p.m. at the W.E. Scott Theatre. The performance will include Bollinger’s Blue along with two works by Bruce Wood: The Only Way Through is Through and Polyester Dreams. Sept. 21-23, Fort Wort Dance Festival : I.M. Terrell High School of Visual and Performing Arts is hosting the inaugural Fort Worth Dance Festival with three days of dance classes, presentations, and professional performances. Bruce Wood Dance and four professional DFW-based companies will close the festival Sept. 23 at the I.M. Terrell Performing Arts Center.

: I.M. Terrell High School of Visual and Performing Arts is hosting the inaugural Fort Worth Dance Festival with three days of dance classes, presentations, and professional performances. Bruce Wood Dance and four professional DFW-based companies will close the festival Sept. 23 at the I.M. Terrell Performing Arts Center. Nov. 17-19, SOAR : SOAR will offer a riveting and uplifting exploration into shared humanity. Work will include a world premiere from Filipino American choreographer Norbert De La Crus III, Bollinger’s In My Your Head, and Bruce Wood’s Home. Performances will be Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Moody Performance Hall.

: SOAR will offer a riveting and uplifting exploration into shared humanity. Work will include a world premiere from Filipino American choreographer Norbert De La Crus III, Bollinger’s In My Your Head, and Bruce Wood’s Home. Performances will be Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Moody Performance Hall. January and July 2024, WOOD | WORKS Winter + Summer Intensives : Advanced and pre-professional training in technique and repertoire will be taking place on to-be-determined dates at the Bruce Wood Dance Gallery.

: Advanced and pre-professional training in technique and repertoire will be taking place on to-be-determined dates at the Bruce Wood Dance Gallery. March 2024, WOOD/SHOP—New Works by Company Dancers : On to-be-determined dates, dancers will be performing new works at the Bruce Wood Dance Gallery.

: On to-be-determined dates, dancers will be performing new works at the Bruce Wood Dance Gallery. April 6, 14th Anniversary Performance and Gala : The celebratory performance will feature the Dallas premiere of Nine Sinatra Songs choreographed by Twyla Tharp and Anything Goes by Bruce Wood set to music by Cole Porter. The show will be at 7 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall.

: The celebratory performance will feature the Dallas premiere of Nine Sinatra Songs choreographed by Twyla Tharp and Anything Goes by Bruce Wood set to music by Cole Porter. The show will be at 7 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall. June 7-9, Radiance: Three performances will close the 2023-2024 season with performances of Nine Sinatra Songs by Tharp, a world premiere by Joy Bollinger, and Bruce Wood’s audience favorite, Boléro. The shows will be Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.