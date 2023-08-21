Monday, August 21, 2023

Highland Park junior Angelina Huang placed in the top six in four events at a long-course meet in Garland. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Mustang Swimmers Take Long Course Medals

Todd Jorgenson

Four Highland Park swimmers earned relay medals at the recent MTRO American Long Course meet in Garland.

Individually, Angelina Huang placed in the top six in the 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke. Ruihan Zhu was fourth in the 100 breaststroke. Lydia Westcott and G.B. Stalnaker also claimed medals as part of relay quartets.

All four HP swimmers represented the Dallas Mustangs at the event, which included more than 500 swimmers from 33 club programs in multiple states.

