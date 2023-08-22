Art for Advocacy Returns in Mid-September

The Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center will host its 16th-annual signature fundraising event, Art for Advocacy, Sept. 16.

The event, which will be held at 8000 Ambassador Row, is themed “Painting a Picture of Hope” this year.

Ahead of Art for Advocacy, DCAC is also hosting an art exhibition at NorthPark Center through Sept. 11 on the first floor between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

Art for Advocacy raises funds and awareness in the fight against child abuse in across North Texas. Its aim is to raise $1.3 million at this year’s event.

“Beyond the art and glimmering lights, Art for Advocacy at its core is about shining a light on what happens in the dark,” DCAC president and CEO Irish Burch said. “Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center serves abused children from every ZIP code in Dallas County.”

The event will be from 6:30 to 11 p.m. and will feature cocktails, a silent art auction of more than 75 pieces, a seated dinner, and a live art auction. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center’s efforts to coordinate investigations of criminal cases of child abuse and provide healing services to victims and their non-offending family members in Dallas County.

Art for Advocacy will be hosted by Stephanie and John Roberts, with co-chairs Adriane Crosland, Megan Filgo, and Kacy Tolleson, with Melissa Ellis as curatorial chair.

For more information about Art for Advocacy and the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, visit dcac.org/art.