City of Dallas Closures for Labor Day
The city of Dallas offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4 for Labor Day.
The city closings are as follows.
City Offices: Closed.
Libraries: Closed.
Recreation Centers: Administrative offices and recreation centers will be closed.
Animal Services: Closed, but Animal Services staff will respond to emergency calls through 311.
311 Customer Help Line: Customer service representatives will be available to take service-related urgent calls such as main breaks, downed trees/limbs, signal lights out/down, animal control, etc. Water customer service will be closed. Service requests can be submitted through www.dallascityhall.com/services/services.htm.
Police: Administrative offices will be closed.
Dallas Fire-Rescue: Administrative offices will be closed.
Court and Detention Services: The Municipal Courts building will be closed Monday, Sept. 5. Payments by mail are accepted with postmark dates honored.
Sanitation: Administrative offices will be closed. Garbage and recycling roll carts will be collected as scheduled for Monday residential customers.