Saturday, September 2, 2023

File photo.
City of Dallas Closures for Labor Day

Maria Lawson

The city of Dallas offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4 for Labor Day.

The city closings are as follows.

City Offices: Closed.

Libraries: Closed.

Recreation Centers: Administrative offices and recreation centers will be closed.

Animal Services: Closed, but Animal Services staff will respond to emergency calls through 311.

311 Customer Help Line: Customer service representatives will be available to take service-related urgent calls such as main breaks, downed trees/limbs, signal lights out/down, animal control, etc. Water customer service will be closed. Service requests can be submitted through www.dallascityhall.com/services/services.htm.

Police: Administrative offices will be closed.

Dallas Fire-Rescue: Administrative offices will be closed.

Court and Detention Services: The Municipal Courts building will be closed Monday, Sept. 5. Payments by mail are accepted with postmark dates honored.

Sanitation: Administrative offices will be closed. Garbage and recycling roll carts will be collected as scheduled for Monday residential customers.

