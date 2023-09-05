Wednesday, September 6, 2023

FRONT ROW, FROM LEFT: Wesley Winfield, Brian Rapp, Wes Giese, Wilson Axley, Steel Tobin, and Hudson Reed. BACK: Wyatt Swaner, Keller Holmes, Case Pickleman, Warren Pexk, Henry Richter, Cormac Carroll, and Andrew Wade. PHOTO: Melissa Macatee
Are You a Caniac Fan of Scots Football?

Whether your “one love” is Highland Park football or Raising Cane’s chicken, the Scots have a deal for you.

Money raised during the Caniac Supper – scheduled for Sept. 15 in the HPHS cafeteria before the Irving game at Highlander Stadium – will support all HPHS football teams.

Fans may dine in from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria.

Prefer takeout? Fans may pick up their meals from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Use the drive-thru lane on Emerson Avenue.

Either option costs $15.

This is the 10th year for a Highland Park Football Supper and Auction.

Other ways to support Scots football include purchasing T-shirts, becoming an underwriter, and donating auction items. Visit hpfootball.muradbid.com.

Underwriters may choose a custom amount if they cannot attend the event or select designated levels that include dinner tickets and other perks: Touchdown Sponsor ($3,000), Field Goal Sponsor ($2,000), Safety Sponsor ($1,000), First Down Sponsor ($500), Kickoff Sponsor ($250), and #1 Fan Sponsor ($100).

