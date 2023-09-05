Are You a Caniac Fan of Scots Football?
Whether your “one love” is Highland Park football or Raising Cane’s chicken, the Scots have a deal for you.
Money raised during the Caniac Supper – scheduled for Sept. 15 in the HPHS cafeteria before the Irving game at Highlander Stadium – will support all HPHS football teams.
Fans may dine in from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria.
Prefer takeout? Fans may pick up their meals from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Use the drive-thru lane on Emerson Avenue.
Either option costs $15.
This is the 10th year for a Highland Park Football Supper and Auction.
Other ways to support Scots football include purchasing T-shirts, becoming an underwriter, and donating auction items. Visit hpfootball.muradbid.com.
Underwriters may choose a custom amount if they cannot attend the event or select designated levels that include dinner tickets and other perks: Touchdown Sponsor ($3,000), Field Goal Sponsor ($2,000), Safety Sponsor ($1,000), First Down Sponsor ($500), Kickoff Sponsor ($250), and #1 Fan Sponsor ($100).