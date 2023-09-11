Covenant Defense Shuts Down Greenhill

In a battle of early-season unbeatens among local private schools, Covenant led Greenhill 14-0 at halftime on Friday at Miller Field when the game was delayed and later called because of lightning.

It’s unclear if the game will count in either team’s overall record, which would be Covenant’s second win over Greenhill in as many years, following a 62-0 blowout last season.

However, the Hornets rolled past Flower Mound Coram Deo in their opener on Sept. 1, snapping a 29-game losing streak in the debut of new head coach K.J. Williams. The team’s first victory since 2019 was its first over a Texas opponent in almost six years.

Meanwhile, the Knights followed up a program-record eight wins last season by opening their 2023 campaign with wins over Lewisville Founders and Colleyville Covenant.

On Friday, Benjamin Golik scored a rushing touchdown on the opening drive for the Knights, while Duke Black added a score in the second quarter. Dobson Beaird keyed a defense that blocked a punt and made multiple fourth-down stops in Covenant territory.

Next up, Covenant continues a three-game homestand on Sept. 15 against First Baptist, while Greenhill will travel to face The Woodlands Cooper.

Other scores from Week 3:

Lake Highlands 51, Highland Park 41

Jesuit 41, Richardson Pearce 39

Gainesville 28, Hillcrest 21

Mansfield Timberview 27, W.T. White 7

Parish Episcopal 26, Austin LBJ 12

ESD 37, Grapevine Faith 0

St. Mark’s 15, The Woodlands Cooper 8

PHOTO: Chris McGathey