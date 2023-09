Orchestra of New Spain’s 2023-2024 season begins 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at Zion Lutheran Church at 6121 E. Lovers Lane.

The concert, titled Vienna and Latin America, compares orchestral works from Vienna with vocal works from Peru, Guatemala, and Mexico as interpreted by Mexican Mezzo-soprano Jenny Ivanovna.

Tickets are $30 or $10 for students and are available online here.