Jesuit Rally Falls Short Versus Wildcats

The best defensive performance of the season for Jesuit Dallas came on a night when the normally proficient offense struggled.

The Rangers fell to Lake Highlands 28-14 on Friday, leaving Jesuit staring up at the Wildcats in the chase for the District 7-6A title.

Lake Highlands led 14-0 less than two minutes into the game. Leland Germany caught a 69-yard touchdown pass on the second play from scrimmage, and C.J. Johnson returned a fumble for a score two plays after that.

The Wildcats (3-1, 2-0) didn’t score again until the fourth quarter, but Jesuit couldn’t capitalize. An offense that averaged 46 points through three games was shut out in the first half. The Rangers (2-2, 1-1) committed three turnovers before getting on the board on a Charlie Peters touchdown run midway through the third quarter.

That cut the deficit to 14-7, but two Deonte Dean scoring runs in quick succession — the second coming after a blocked punt — put the game away for Lake Highlands in the fourth quarter. Dean finished with 165 yards.

Jesuit added a late score on a long touchdown pass from Peters to Henry Bourret but couldn’t cut any further into the margin.

Peters was 20-of-36 for 212 passing yards. His top target was Jaeger Krauss with six catches for 59 yards.

The Rangers will travel to face winless Irving next week before a key showdown against neighborhood rival Highland Park on Sept. 29 at SMU’s Ford Stadium.

Other scores from Week 4:

Highland Park 63, Irving 3

Wilmer-Hutchins 49, Hillcrest 3

Greenhill 17, The Woodlands Cooper 14

South Oak Cliff 49, Parish Episcopal 14

W.T. White 21, Molina 17

Frisco Legacy 28, St. Mark’s 14

First Baptist 43, Covenant 17