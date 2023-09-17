Tuesday, September 19, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Grayson Wombacher and the Jesuit defense were solid against Lake Highlands on Friday. PHOTOS: Rob Graham
Preston Hollow Sports 

Jesuit Rally Falls Short Versus Wildcats

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

The best defensive performance of the season for Jesuit Dallas came on a night when the normally proficient offense struggled.

The Rangers fell to Lake Highlands 28-14 on Friday, leaving Jesuit staring up at the Wildcats in the chase for the District 7-6A title.

Lake Highlands led 14-0 less than two minutes into the game. Leland Germany caught a 69-yard touchdown pass on the second play from scrimmage, and C.J. Johnson returned a fumble for a score two plays after that.

The Wildcats (3-1, 2-0) didn’t score again until the fourth quarter, but Jesuit couldn’t capitalize. An offense that averaged 46 points through three games was shut out in the first half. The Rangers (2-2, 1-1) committed three turnovers before getting on the board on a Charlie Peters touchdown run midway through the third quarter.

That cut the deficit to 14-7, but two Deonte Dean scoring runs in quick succession — the second coming after a blocked punt — put the game away for Lake Highlands in the fourth quarter. Dean finished with 165 yards.

Jesuit added a late score on a long touchdown pass from Peters to Henry Bourret but couldn’t cut any further into the margin.

Peters was 20-of-36 for 212 passing yards. His top target was Jaeger Krauss with six catches for 59 yards.

The Rangers will travel to face winless Irving next week before a key showdown against neighborhood rival Highland Park on Sept. 29 at SMU’s Ford Stadium.

Other scores from Week 4:

Highland Park 63, Irving 3

Wilmer-Hutchins 49, Hillcrest 3

Greenhill 17, The Woodlands Cooper 14

South Oak Cliff 49, Parish Episcopal 14

W.T. White 21, Molina 17

Frisco Legacy 28, St. Mark’s 14

First Baptist 43, Covenant 17

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.