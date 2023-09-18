Tuesday, September 19, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

File photo
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 11-17

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CONSTRUCTION SITE CAPER

Reported at 7:32 a.m. Sept. 11: a crook stole four bundles of rebar worth $10,000 from a construction site in the 5400 block of Westside Drive

HIGHLAND PARK

11 Monday

A burglar got into a Mercedes in the 4500 block of Lorraine Avenue and stole a Valentino wallet at 3:25 a.m. 

A thief stole about $100 worth of tools and a leather briefcase from a Toyota Tundra in the 3400 block of St. Johns Drive at 4:15 a.m.

Arrested at 6:27 p.m.: a 47-year-old man for a warrant in the 4500 block of Westway Avenue

12 Tuesday

A fraudster used the information of a woman from the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue to open a $100,000 SBA loan at 1:31 p.m. 

Reported at 5:18 p.m.: an opportunistic thief stole $15 from a wallet left alone at a home in the 7000 block of Chevy Chase Avenue and used a woman’s information to charge $85 to a debit card.

13 Wednesday

A scammer used the information of a woman from the 3100 block of Mockingbird Lane to open an AT&T DirectTV account and amass $375 in charges at 5:07 p.m.

A porch pirate pilfered a package containing a pair of Nike tennis shoes from a home in the 4200 block of Beverly Drive at 1:30 p.m. 

14 Thursday

A scammer claiming to be from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office tricked a man from the 3200 block of Dartmouth Avenue into sending $19,140 at noon.

Reported at 12:21 p.m.: Shoplifters made off with three jackets from the Celine store in Highland Park Village worth $9,750.

Arrested at 11:30 p.m.: a 30-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated at Armstrong Parkway and Preston Road intersection. 

16 Saturday

Arrested at midnight: a 25-year-old man accused of possession of marijuana, evading arrest or detention, and possession of a firearm by a felon in the 4200 block of Potomac Avenue

17 Sunday

Arrested at 8:16 p.m.: a 27-year-old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4700 block of Preston Road.

UNIVERSITY PARK

12 Tuesday

How easy was it for a burglar to get into a vehicle in the 6600 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard at 5:24 p.m.? The vehicle was unlocked.

A burglar broke into a Mercedes GLC parked in the 6700 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard and stole stuff before 6:10 p.m.

13 Wednesday

Reported at 3:20 p.m.: A jerk assaulted someone in the 2900 block of Westminster Avenue.

14 Thursday

A thief stole a bicycle from Highland Park High School in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue before 4:08 p.m.

A ne’er do well stole a purse and $200 from a woman at a store in Snider Plaza before 5:57 p.m.

16 Saturday

 A pilferer picked up a license plate from a GMC Sierra in the 2700 block of Milton Avenue before 9:45 a.m.

17 Sunday

A harasser contacted a woman from the 6600 block of Hillcrest Avenue at 6:45 a.m.

A thief stole a bicycle from a home in the 3200 block of Rosedale Avenue at 7:07 p.m.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.