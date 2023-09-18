Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 11-17

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CONSTRUCTION SITE CAPER

Reported at 7:32 a.m. Sept. 11: a crook stole four bundles of rebar worth $10,000 from a construction site in the 5400 block of Westside Drive.

HIGHLAND PARK

11 Monday

A burglar got into a Mercedes in the 4500 block of Lorraine Avenue and stole a Valentino wallet at 3:25 a.m.

A thief stole about $100 worth of tools and a leather briefcase from a Toyota Tundra in the 3400 block of St. Johns Drive at 4:15 a.m.

Arrested at 6:27 p.m.: a 47-year-old man for a warrant in the 4500 block of Westway Avenue.

12 Tuesday

A fraudster used the information of a woman from the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue to open a $100,000 SBA loan at 1:31 p.m.

Reported at 5:18 p.m.: an opportunistic thief stole $15 from a wallet left alone at a home in the 7000 block of Chevy Chase Avenue and used a woman’s information to charge $85 to a debit card.

13 Wednesday

A scammer used the information of a woman from the 3100 block of Mockingbird Lane to open an AT&T DirectTV account and amass $375 in charges at 5:07 p.m.

A porch pirate pilfered a package containing a pair of Nike tennis shoes from a home in the 4200 block of Beverly Drive at 1:30 p.m.

14 Thursday

A scammer claiming to be from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office tricked a man from the 3200 block of Dartmouth Avenue into sending $19,140 at noon.

Reported at 12:21 p.m.: Shoplifters made off with three jackets from the Celine store in Highland Park Village worth $9,750.

Arrested at 11:30 p.m.: a 30-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated at Armstrong Parkway and Preston Road intersection.

16 Saturday

Arrested at midnight: a 25-year-old man accused of possession of marijuana, evading arrest or detention, and possession of a firearm by a felon in the 4200 block of Potomac Avenue.

17 Sunday

Arrested at 8:16 p.m.: a 27-year-old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4700 block of Preston Road.

UNIVERSITY PARK

12 Tuesday

How easy was it for a burglar to get into a vehicle in the 6600 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard at 5:24 p.m.? The vehicle was unlocked.

A burglar broke into a Mercedes GLC parked in the 6700 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard and stole stuff before 6:10 p.m.

13 Wednesday

Reported at 3:20 p.m.: A jerk assaulted someone in the 2900 block of Westminster Avenue.

14 Thursday

A thief stole a bicycle from Highland Park High School in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue before 4:08 p.m.

A ne’er do well stole a purse and $200 from a woman at a store in Snider Plaza before 5:57 p.m.

16 Saturday

A pilferer picked up a license plate from a GMC Sierra in the 2700 block of Milton Avenue before 9:45 a.m.

17 Sunday

A harasser contacted a woman from the 6600 block of Hillcrest Avenue at 6:45 a.m.

A thief stole a bicycle from a home in the 3200 block of Rosedale Avenue at 7:07 p.m.