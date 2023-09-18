Tuesday, September 19, 2023

UPPD: Woman Dead After Crash on Northwest Parkway

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments ,

University Park police say a 34-year-old woman died after crashing her car into a tree in the median area between Northwest Highway and Northwest Parkway early Sept. 16. 

“Although the vehicle was apparently driving at a fairly high rate of speed at the time of the accident, there were no skid marks,” police said.

Dallas police, Dallas Fire Rescue, and University Park police responded to the crash in the 3600 block of Northwest Parkway at about 3 a.m. Sept 16. The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police. 

The investigation into the crash continues, and we’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

