Friends of the University Park Public Library Hosting Fall Fundraiser

Dr. Elliot Engel will speak at the Friends of the University Park Public Library’s fall fundraiser, “The Tortured Genius of Edgar Allen Poe.”

The Oct. 25 fundraiser at the University Park Public Library (8383 Preston Center Plaza) will begin at 6:30 p.m. with light bites and a program beginning at 7 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets for the event, which is $40 per person, visit this website.

Dr. Engel lives in North Carolina, where he has taught at the University of North Carolina, North Carolina State University, and Duke University. He earned his M.A. and Ph.D. as a Woodrow Wilson Fellow at UCLA, per his website.

Professor Engel continues to teach outside the classroom and give literary and historical programs worldwide.