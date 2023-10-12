Scots Start Fast, Cruise Past Vikings

IRVING — As the regular season enters the stretch run, Highland Park can only hope all of its remaining games go as smoothly as Thursday’s lopsided win.

The Scots rolled to a commanding early lead during a 61-13 triumph against overmatched Irving Nimitz at Ellis Stadium to remain tied for first place in District 7-6A.

With significant advantages in size, skill, and depth, HP rolled to a 37-0 advantage less than a minute into the second quarter and never looked back.

Warren Peck threw four touchdown passes and also ran for a 36-yard score before exiting with many other offensive starters well before halftime.

The Scots (6-1, 4-1) reached the end zone on their first seven possessions and added a safety after an errant punt snap by Nimitz. They had almost 300 yards of total offense in the first quarter alone and led 51-13 at the break.

“Our guys played a clean and very good game,” said HP head coach Randy Allen. “We played an excellent first quarter, and in the second quarter, we had some explosive plays, as well.”

Parker Thompson rushed for 114 yards on just four carries with two touchdowns, including a 74-yard scamper late in the first half. Thompson also caught a scoring pass from Cade Trotter in the third quarter.

Keller Holmes had two touchdown receptions for the Scots, while receivers Canon Spackman and Bryce Laczkowski also benefitted from the early barrage.

In all, 15 different receivers caught passes for HP, whose three quarterbacks — including Thompson and Trotter off the bench — combined to complete 19 of 23 throws.

“The starters needed to play extremely hard so they could get their teammates in,” Allen said. “It’s not easy to come out here and have a focus like they did, but they really played well.”

The Vikings (1-7, 1-5), who snapped a nine-game skid last week against rival Irving, struggled to move the ball consistently. Dual-threat quarterback Pedro Maldonado ran for a game-high 137 yards and a touchdown. He also tallied 147 passing yards.

Next up, the Scots will have an extra day to prepare for a home matchup against Irving MacArthur.