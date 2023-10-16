Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 9-15

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PORCH PIRATE BLOCKED

A would-be porch pirate tried to take two packages from a home in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue at 5:06 p.m. Oct. 14, but left without taking them when the homeowner opened the door.

HIGHLAND PARK

9 Monday

Arrested at 10:25 p.m.: a 52-year-old man accused of public intoxication at the intersection of Armstrong Parkway and Belclaire Avenue.

Officers found a Land Rover parked and left running in the 4700 block of Bowser Avenue at 2:21 p.m. It had been stolen from a dealership in Dallas.

11 Wednesday

A fraudster used the information of a man from the 3800 block of Potomac Avenue to buy a $13,669.50 trailer from Bastrop around 2:30 p.m.

12 Thursday

A careless driver hit a Ford Fiesta parked in the 4700 block of St. Johns Drive and didn’t stop to leave information before 1 p.m.

13 Friday

A crook drove off in a Honda Civic parked in an underground garage using valet at Highland Park Village before 5:15 p.m.

14 Saturday

Arrested at 4:41 a.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 5000 block of Airline Road.

A reckless driver hit a Cadillac Escalade driving south in the 5500 block of Preston Road and continued driving without stopping to leave information at 11:17 a.m.

Reported at 3 p.m.: a careless driver hit a Toyota Camry behind Highland Park Village, left a note with contact information, and initially spoke with the owner of the Toyota about repair costs but failed to continue correspondence after the owner asked for insurance information.

15 Sunday

Arrested at 9:10 p.m.: a 63-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3800 block of Beverly Drive.

UNIVERSITY PARK

9 Monday

A crook broke into a Nissan Rogue in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane before 4:24 p.m.

10 Tuesday

Arrested at 12:01 a.m.: a 44-year-old woman accused of theft in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Arrested at 12:01 a.m.: a 38-year-old woman for a warrant in the 4100 block of Lovers Lane.

A thief drove off in a GMC Sierra from the 4400 block of Stanford Avenue before 8:27 a.m.

Reported at 5:21 p.m.: a scammer used the information of a man from the 3100 block of Bryn Mawr Drive to open a wireless account and charge $1,103 to it.

11 Wednesday

Arrested at 5:33 a.m.: a 42-year-old accused of failure to identify/intentionally giving false information in the 3500 block of McFarlin Boulevard.

12 Thursday

A ne’er do well took off in a Hyundai Tucson parked in the 3400 block of Milton Avenue at 8:49 a.m.

Reported at 10:34 a.m.: a fraudster used the information of a woman from the 3400 block of Asbury Street.

15 Sunday

Arrested at 5:51 p.m.: a 31-year-old woman accused of assault against an elderly or disabled individual in the 4000 block of Villanova Street.