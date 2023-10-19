Dallas Nonprofit Agencies Weave Safety Net of Support for Caregivers

By: Kimberly Knight

In the quiet corners of countless households, unsung heroes carry out a selfless act of compassion: caring for their loved ones.

The challenges they face are as diverse as the roles they fill, from tending to aging parents to supporting ill relatives and nurturing spouses in times of need.

Amidst the trials and tribulations of caregiving, the importance of accessing resources cannot be overstated. These resources serve as lifelines for caregivers by providing essential support and assistance that weave a safety net of support for caregivers and their loved ones.

Knowledgeable path forward

Caregiving is an undertaking that often comes unexpectedly, accompanied by a multitude of uncertainties. As one caregiver expressed, “I never imagined caring for mom would be this hard.” Navigating the intricacies of caregiving requires knowledge.

Community organizations can help caregivers connect to vital resources such as respite care, legal support to assist with drafting power of attorney, or guidance about when it’s safe for mom to remain home. Support groups can also be helpful to caregivers who often feel isolated.

This list does not capture everything a caregiver needs, but it highlights that each caregiver’s journey is unique. Their needs are based on their care recipient’s condition, the caregiver’s circumstances, and the level of care required. Accessing these resources can alleviate stress, improve the quality of care, and contribute to a healthier caregiving experience.

Breaking down barriers

Despite the immense benefits, some caregivers may hesitate to ask for help due to perceived barriers such as time constraints, lack of awareness, or income restrictions. Many community organizations offer free or low-cost services that immensely help the caregiver provide the best care possible for their loved one with little to no additional cost to the caregiver.

These low-cost or free services can be helpful because the financial strain caregivers can experience over time can be significant. On average, family caregivers spend 26% of their income on caregiving activities, according to an AARP national study of nearly 2,400 caregivers in the spring of 2021.

The journey ahead

It takes a village to support the needs of caregivers and their loved ones. Connecting to resources isn’t just about finding answers; it’s about expanding their network of support that understands the challenges of caregiving and offers caregivers the tools they need to provide effective care and cope with the demands of caregiving.

Kimberly Knight, a certified dementia practitioner trainer with a Master of Science in social work from the University of Texas at Arlington, is the director of the caregiver support program at The Senior Source. Call 214-823-5700 or email [email protected]. The Senior Source, a nonprofit formed in 1961, assists more than 25,000 seniors and their families annually. Visit theseniorsource.org.