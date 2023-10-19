NTTA: Park Lane Over DNT Will Close For Pavement Maintenance

A portion of Park Lane over the Dallas North Tollway will be closed for pavement maintenance for about a week beginning Oct. 23.

The eastbound Park Lane detour will have drivers turn north on Inwood Road, right on Walnut Hill Lane, right on Preston Road, and then continue on Park Lane. The westbound Park Lane detour will have drivers turn north onto Preston Road, left on Walnut Hill Lane, left on Inwood Road, and then continue onto Park Lane.

For more information, visit the North Texas Tollway Authority’s website.