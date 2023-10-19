Friday, October 20, 2023

PHOTO: Pixabay
News Preston Hollow 

NTTA: Park Lane Over DNT Will Close For Pavement Maintenance

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments ,

A portion of Park Lane over the Dallas North Tollway will be closed for pavement maintenance for about a week beginning Oct. 23. 

The eastbound Park Lane detour will have drivers turn north on Inwood Road, right on Walnut Hill Lane, right on Preston Road, and then continue on Park Lane. The westbound Park Lane detour will have drivers turn north onto Preston Road, left on Walnut Hill Lane, left on Inwood Road, and then continue onto Park Lane. 

For more information, visit the North Texas Tollway Authority’s website.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

