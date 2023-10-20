New Coach Sees Growth Potential for Young Lady Scots

Monsey brings championship pedigree, up-tempo mindset, high expectations

In the short time since he arrived as the new girls basketball coach, Todd Monsey has already felt something special about Highland Park.

“It’s inspiring to be able to surround yourself with winners,” he said. “At Highland Park, there’s a standard of excellence with the leadership we have in place here.”

Monsey won a Class 4A state title at Waco Midway in 2009 as part of a head coaching career that has spanned almost two decades. He has spent the past four years at Frisco Lone Star.

He replaces Nicole Fleming, who left for Richland High School in Birdville ISD after winning four district titles and earning almost 200 victories in her nine seasons at the helm. Last season, the Lady Scots were unbeaten in District 7-6A before falling to powerhouse Coppell in the second round of the playoffs.

“As much talent that we have, and as hard as our kids work, I think there’s another step that we can take as a program,” Monsey said. “Our kids work at an incredibly hard level every day. That’s one thing that stood out to me. When you set the expectation, they work to meet it or exceed it. I’m excited about what we can do here in the future.”

The Lady Scots lost plenty of firepower from last year’s team to graduation, leaving Monsey with a younger group that he said has already been receptive to his style emphasizing fast tempo, high intensity, and empowering players to become leaders on the court.

“We’re going to teach them how to read and how to play, and we’re going to let them make those decisions,” he said. “I’ve been impressed with our kids’ ability to communicate and to lead.”

Monsey has reached the playoffs in 16 of 18 seasons and has taken three teams to the state tournament. His 2009 team at Midway finished 35-4 and rolled past Mansfield Timberview in the championship game. He also coaches internationally with USA Basketball as part of the youth 3×3 program.

“He is a proven leader who will build a program that has high energy, executes at a championship level, and empowers our young women to become quality leaders,” said Highland Park ISD athletic director Lonnie Jordan. “He is truly committed to building a program that will benefit our Lady Scots long after they have left the court.”