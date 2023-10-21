Lions Rally Past Greenhill to Snap Skid

St. Mark’s and Episcopal School of Dallas have a combined 0-6 record this season in SPC 4A divisional play. But the stakes will still be high for their annual season-ending rivalry game next week.

The Lions will carry momentum into the matchup following a 51-9 drubbing of Greenhill on Friday at Hunt Stadium, which snapped a five-game losing streak for the Lions (4-5). However, the Eagles (4-4) have won the last eight head-to-head matchups and will host this year’s clash.

St. Mark’s earned a season-high point total after averaging only 14.7 points during its past six games. The Lions scored 44 unanswered points after trailing early.

The momentum shifted after a goal-line stand by the St. Mark’s defense that led to a blocked field goal. The Lions forced three turnovers, highlighted by Grayson Redmond’s interception.

On offense, Lucas Blumenthal caught two long touchdown passes from Jimmy Francis. Noah Williams ran for two scores. Francis finished with three touchdown throws — including one to Baker Long — and also rushed for a score.

William Black connected with Bryson Watt on a touchdown pass for the Hornets, while Noah Piper hit a 49-yard field goal. Watt finished with five catches for 121 yards.

Despite the lopsided loss, Greenhill has taken steps forward this season. The Hornets snapped a 29-game losing streak with a season-opening victory over Coram Deo, then added an SPC win last week against Arlington Oakridge. They will finish the season next week by hosting Cistercian.

Other Week 9 scores:

Highland Park 24, Irving MacArthur 14

Jesuit 42, Irving Nimitz 0

Parish Episcopal 56, Fort Worth Nolan 13

W.T. White 63, Carrollton R.L. Turner 28

Hillcrest 32, Conrad 14

Houston St. John’s 45, ESD 38

Covenant 28, McKinney Christian 21