Gierkey, ESD Pull Away from Rival Lions

Episcopal School of Dallas had been waiting all season for its annual football clash with rival St. Mark’s, looking to continue a winning streak that dates back almost a decade.

It didn’t matter that the season finale carried no playoff implications. Or that the showdown was postponed by five days because of inclement weather, which only added to the anticipation.

ESD surged in the second half for a 42-21 victory on Wednesday at Jones Family Stadium, its ninth straight over the Lions — clinching a winning season in the process.

The Eagles (5-4) rallied after Mateu Parker’s touchdown reception gave St. Mark’s an early lead. Harrison Cates responded with a score for ESD on the first of four touchdown passes by Jacob Gierkey.

St. Mark’s tied the game on a short touchdown pass from Jimmy Francis to Baker Long on the final play before halftime.

However, the Eagles started the second half with 28 consecutive points, starting with a long touchdown pass from Gierkey to Hutch Chipman early in the third quarter. Gierkey connected with Cates for another score on the next drive.

Freshman running back Hudsen Young added a touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Dario Benaglia had a late scoring catch to extend the margin.

The ESD defense forced four turnovers, including a second-half interception by Jackson Pennington in the end zone. Josh Logan and William Stahl also picked off throws. That improvement came after the Eagles had surrendered an average of 42.5 points in their past four games.

Lucas Blumenthal caught a touchdown pass in the closing minutes for the Lions (4-6), who have lost 11 games in a row in SPC 4A play. They allowed 45.8 points in their four divisional losses.

The game included a halftime ceremony to dedicate a flag pole at the stadium in memory of former ESD student Logan Betts, who died in April. Betts would have been a senior this fall.