Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church will host their annual All Souls’ Choral Evensong Nov. 5.

The service at 4 p.m. in the church at 8011 Douglas Ave. invites attendees to “remember those whom we love but see no more.” A special feature of this service is an opportunity to light a candle on the altar in memory of a loved one.

For more information, visit Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church’s website.