FROM LEFT: Sharman Vesecky, Dean Sam Holland, Claudia Wong, and Martha Cates. PHOTO: Courtesy
Out & About: International Society Fall Event

Maria Lawson 0 Comments

The International Society held its fall event Oct. 27 at the Park City Club.

Dean Sam Holland of the SMU Meadows School of the Arts gave a presentation, and Claudia Wong, the International Society 2023 scholarship winner, played a piano concerto.

