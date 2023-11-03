FROM LEFT: Sharman Vesecky, Dean Sam Holland, Claudia Wong, and Martha Cates. PHOTO: Courtesy Park Cities Preston Hollow Society Out & About: International Society Fall Event November 3, 2023November 3, 2023 Maria Lawson 0 Comments The International Society held its fall event Oct. 27 at the Park City Club. Dean Sam Holland of the SMU Meadows School of the Arts gave a presentation, and Claudia Wong, the International Society 2023 scholarship winner, played a piano concerto. Share this article...emailFacebookTwitterLinkedin