Tuesday, November 7, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

This year's Kips Bay Decorator Show House is located at 9446 Hathaway St. PHOTO: Stephen Karlisch
Community Preston Hollow Real Estate 

Kips Bay Show House Open Through Nov. 14

Maria Lawson 0 Comments

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House is open to the public through Nov. 14.

The house is located in Old Preston Hollow’s Sunnybrook Estates neighborhood and showcases the work of 22 interior designers and architects from across the country. The event also doubles as a fundraiser for the Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club, as well as two local Dallas charities: Dwell with Dignity and Crystal Charity Ball.

To buy tickets or for more information, visit kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org.

(READ: Kips Bay Return Riles Old Preston Hollow Neighbors)

See photos below from the respective designers.

  • Back Landscape by Dan Houchard, From The Ground Up
Nickolas Sargent Photography
  • Bar by Jason Jones, Jase Jones & Associates
Nickolas Sargent Photography
  • Bedroom and Bathroom by Rivers Spencer, Rivers Spencer Interiors
Nickolas Sargent Photography
  • Bedroom and Bathroom by Kristi Nelson, KMNelson Design
Photos by Strictly Natural Light
  • Bedroom and Bathroom by Darren Henault
Nickolas Sargent Photography
  • Bedroom and Bathroom by Cathy Kincaid, Cathy Kincaid Interiors
Nickolas Sargent Photography
  • Bedroom and Closet by Julie Hayes, Simms Hayes Design
Nickolas Sargent Photography
  • Bedroom and Gym by Chad James, Chad James Group
Nickolas Sargent Photography
  • Bedroom or Lounge by Bronwyn Ford and Ken Pursley, Pursley Dixon Ford Interior Design
Nickolas Sargent Photography
  • Den by Julie Dodson Webster, Dodson Interiors
Nickolas Sargent Photography
  • Dining Room by Mark Sikes, Mark D. Sikes Interiors
Nickolas Sargent Photography
  • Entry and Powder Room by Kristine Paige and Jackson Paige, Jackson Paige Interiors and Meg Joannides, MLK Studio
Nickolas Sargent Photography
  • Family Room by Kelli Ford and Kirsten Fitzgibbons, Kersten Kelli LLC
Nickolas Sargent Photography
  • Front Landscape by Melissa Gerstle, Melissa Gerstle Design
Nickolas Sargent Photography
  • Hall by Sara Hillery, Sara Hillery Interior Design
Nickolas Sargent Photography
  • Kitchen and Pantry by Kurt Bielawski, MORE+ Kurt Bielawski
Nickolas Sargent Photography
  • Landing, Hall Bathroom, and Back Stair by Tanner Morgan and Jennifer Laouari, Morgan Madison Design
Stephen Karlisch
  • Living Room, Laura Lee Clark Falconer, Laura Lee Clark Interior Design
Stephen Karlisch
  • Primary Bathroom by Ginger Curtis, Urbanology Designs
Nickolas Sargent Photography
  • Primary Closet by Kate Reverie, Reverie Interior Design
Nickolas Sargent Photography
  • Terrace and Pool Pavilion by Todd Fiscus, Todd Events
Nickolas Sargent Photography
Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.