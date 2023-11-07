Kips Bay Show House Open Through Nov. 14
The Kips Bay Decorator Show House is open to the public through Nov. 14.
The house is located in Old Preston Hollow’s Sunnybrook Estates neighborhood and showcases the work of 22 interior designers and architects from across the country. The event also doubles as a fundraiser for the Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club, as well as two local Dallas charities: Dwell with Dignity and Crystal Charity Ball.
To buy tickets or for more information, visit kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org.
(READ: Kips Bay Return Riles Old Preston Hollow Neighbors)
See photos below from the respective designers.
- Back Landscape by Dan Houchard, From The Ground Up
- Bar by Jason Jones, Jase Jones & Associates
- Bedroom and Bathroom by Rivers Spencer, Rivers Spencer Interiors
- Bedroom and Bathroom by Kristi Nelson, KMNelson Design
- Bedroom and Bathroom by Darren Henault
- Bedroom and Bathroom by Cathy Kincaid, Cathy Kincaid Interiors
- Bedroom and Closet by Julie Hayes, Simms Hayes Design
- Bedroom and Gym by Chad James, Chad James Group
- Bedroom or Lounge by Bronwyn Ford and Ken Pursley, Pursley Dixon Ford Interior Design
- Den by Julie Dodson Webster, Dodson Interiors
- Dining Room by Mark Sikes, Mark D. Sikes Interiors
- Entry and Powder Room by Kristine Paige and Jackson Paige, Jackson Paige Interiors and Meg Joannides, MLK Studio
- Family Room by Kelli Ford and Kirsten Fitzgibbons, Kersten Kelli LLC
- Front Landscape by Melissa Gerstle, Melissa Gerstle Design
- Hall by Sara Hillery, Sara Hillery Interior Design
- Kitchen and Pantry by Kurt Bielawski, MORE+ Kurt Bielawski
- Landing, Hall Bathroom, and Back Stair by Tanner Morgan and Jennifer Laouari, Morgan Madison Design
- Living Room, Laura Lee Clark Falconer, Laura Lee Clark Interior Design
- Primary Bathroom by Ginger Curtis, Urbanology Designs
- Primary Closet by Kate Reverie, Reverie Interior Design
- Terrace and Pool Pavilion by Todd Fiscus, Todd Events