Kips Bay Show House Open Through Nov. 14

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House is open to the public through Nov. 14.

The house is located in Old Preston Hollow’s Sunnybrook Estates neighborhood and showcases the work of 22 interior designers and architects from across the country. The event also doubles as a fundraiser for the Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club, as well as two local Dallas charities: Dwell with Dignity and Crystal Charity Ball.

To buy tickets or for more information, visit kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org.

(READ: Kips Bay Return Riles Old Preston Hollow Neighbors)

See photos below from the respective designers.

Back Landscape by Dan Houchard, From The Ground Up

Nickolas Sargent Photography

Bar by Jason Jones, Jase Jones & Associates

Nickolas Sargent Photography

Bedroom and Bathroom by Rivers Spencer, Rivers Spencer Interiors

Nickolas Sargent Photography

Bedroom and Bathroom by Kristi Nelson, KMNelson Design

Photos by Strictly Natural Light

Bedroom and Bathroom by Darren Henault

Nickolas Sargent Photography

Bedroom and Bathroom by Cathy Kincaid, Cathy Kincaid Interiors

Nickolas Sargent Photography

Bedroom and Closet by Julie Hayes, Simms Hayes Design

Nickolas Sargent Photography

Bedroom and Gym by Chad James, Chad James Group

Nickolas Sargent Photography

Bedroom or Lounge by Bronwyn Ford and Ken Pursley, Pursley Dixon Ford Interior Design

Nickolas Sargent Photography

Den by Julie Dodson Webster, Dodson Interiors

Nickolas Sargent Photography

Dining Room by Mark Sikes, Mark D. Sikes Interiors

Nickolas Sargent Photography

Entry and Powder Room by Kristine Paige and Jackson Paige, Jackson Paige Interiors and Meg Joannides, MLK Studio

Nickolas Sargent Photography

Family Room by Kelli Ford and Kirsten Fitzgibbons, Kersten Kelli LLC

Nickolas Sargent Photography

Front Landscape by Melissa Gerstle, Melissa Gerstle Design

Nickolas Sargent Photography

Hall by Sara Hillery, Sara Hillery Interior Design

Nickolas Sargent Photography

Kitchen and Pantry by Kurt Bielawski, MORE+ Kurt Bielawski

Nickolas Sargent Photography

Landing, Hall Bathroom, and Back Stair by Tanner Morgan and Jennifer Laouari, Morgan Madison Design

Stephen Karlisch

Living Room, Laura Lee Clark Falconer, Laura Lee Clark Interior Design

Stephen Karlisch

Primary Bathroom by Ginger Curtis, Urbanology Designs

Nickolas Sargent Photography

Primary Closet by Kate Reverie, Reverie Interior Design

Nickolas Sargent Photography

Terrace and Pool Pavilion by Todd Fiscus, Todd Events

Nickolas Sargent Photography