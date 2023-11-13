Tuesday, November 14, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

File photo
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 6-11

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PORSCHE PILFERING

A thief found easy pickings of a MacBook Pro, an iPad Air, a pair of AirPods, and more left in an unlocked Porsche Taycan parked in the 6400 block of Williams Parkway before 6:18 p.m. Nov. 6.

HIGHLAND PARK

6 Monday

Reported at 6:21 a.m.: a parkgoer turned in a Sigma camera lens found in Flippen Park in the 4400 block of S. Versailles Avenue.

A scammer who’d emailed a resident in the 3800 block of Maplewood Avenue purporting to be from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection program Global Entry program to expedite clearance for pre-approved travelers upon arrival in the U.S. asking to renew membership took $149 from the resident’s credit card at 4:17 p.m. 

Reported at 4:55 p.m.: a jerk stole a child’s Trek bicycle. No address was given. 

7 Tuesday

A truck appeared to hit a power pole in the 4600 block of Fairfax Avenue, causing a power outage and damage around 9:45 a.m. 

Reported at 2:24 p.m.: a fraudster made unauthorized charges to a Visa account of a woman from the 4500 block of Bordeaux Avenue

8 Wednesday

A truck hit a Honda Civic in the 4600 block of Beverly Drive at 10:27 a.m. and didn’t stop to leave information.

9 Thursday

Arrested at midnight: a 19 year old man accused of purchasing alcohol as a minor in the 3200 block of Cornell Avenue

Reported at 11:50 a.m.: a fraudster used the credit card information of a man from the 4300 block of Belclaire Avenue to make two charges – one for $3,257.07 and one for $999.

Arrested at 6:23 p.m.: a 34-year-old man accused of failing to identify/giving false or fictitious information/soliciting without a permit and resisting arrest, search, or transport at the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Mockingbird Lane

10 Friday

Reported at 9:29 a.m.: a careless driver hit a Jaguar XJ parked in the 3100 block of St. Johns Drive and didn’t stop to leave information. 

UNIVERSITY PARK

6 Monday

Arrested at 8:15 a.m.: A 40-year-old man accused of using a handheld mobile device in a school zone in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

Reported at 8:57 a.m.: a thief took stuff from the 3400 block of Purdue Street

7 Tuesday

A crook stole an iPad Pro, $50, and more from a GMC Yukon left unlocked in the 8400 block of Preston Center Plaza before 5 p.m.

How easy was it for a burglar to get into a Lexus parked in the 2800 block of Stanford Avenue at 11:34 p.m.? The Lexus was unlocked. 

8 Wednesday

A ne’er do well got into a Land Rover Discovery in the 3900 block of Wentwood Drive before 9 a.m. and stole a Louis Vuitton piece, a $4,150 Cartier piece, $400, and more.

A man from the 6200 block of St. Andrews Drive reported a missing person at 10:37 a.m.

A crook drove off in a Ford F250 from the 3100 block of Caruth Boulevard at 11:22 a.m. 

9 Thursday

An assault was reported at 8:57 a.m. in the 3500 block of McFarlin Boulevard.

A fraudster used the information of a man from the 3500 block of Bryn Mawr Drive before 1:07 p.m.

Reported at 4:15 p.m.: A jerk makes harassing phone calls to an employee in the 7000 block of Preston Road. 

A restaurant in the 6400 block of Hillcrest Road reported harassing phone calls at 6:23 p.m. 

11 Saturday

Arrested at 4:01 a.m.: a 28-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 7000 block of Boedecker Street.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.