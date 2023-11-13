Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 6-11

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PORSCHE PILFERING

A thief found easy pickings of a MacBook Pro, an iPad Air, a pair of AirPods, and more left in an unlocked Porsche Taycan parked in the 6400 block of Williams Parkway before 6:18 p.m. Nov. 6.

HIGHLAND PARK

6 Monday

Reported at 6:21 a.m.: a parkgoer turned in a Sigma camera lens found in Flippen Park in the 4400 block of S. Versailles Avenue.

A scammer who’d emailed a resident in the 3800 block of Maplewood Avenue purporting to be from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection program Global Entry program to expedite clearance for pre-approved travelers upon arrival in the U.S. asking to renew membership took $149 from the resident’s credit card at 4:17 p.m.

Reported at 4:55 p.m.: a jerk stole a child’s Trek bicycle. No address was given.

7 Tuesday

A truck appeared to hit a power pole in the 4600 block of Fairfax Avenue, causing a power outage and damage around 9:45 a.m.

Reported at 2:24 p.m.: a fraudster made unauthorized charges to a Visa account of a woman from the 4500 block of Bordeaux Avenue.

8 Wednesday

A truck hit a Honda Civic in the 4600 block of Beverly Drive at 10:27 a.m. and didn’t stop to leave information.

9 Thursday

Arrested at midnight: a 19 year old man accused of purchasing alcohol as a minor in the 3200 block of Cornell Avenue.

Reported at 11:50 a.m.: a fraudster used the credit card information of a man from the 4300 block of Belclaire Avenue to make two charges – one for $3,257.07 and one for $999.

Arrested at 6:23 p.m.: a 34-year-old man accused of failing to identify/giving false or fictitious information/soliciting without a permit and resisting arrest, search, or transport at the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Mockingbird Lane.

10 Friday

Reported at 9:29 a.m.: a careless driver hit a Jaguar XJ parked in the 3100 block of St. Johns Drive and didn’t stop to leave information.

UNIVERSITY PARK

6 Monday

Arrested at 8:15 a.m.: A 40-year-old man accused of using a handheld mobile device in a school zone in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

Reported at 8:57 a.m.: a thief took stuff from the 3400 block of Purdue Street.

7 Tuesday

A crook stole an iPad Pro, $50, and more from a GMC Yukon left unlocked in the 8400 block of Preston Center Plaza before 5 p.m.

How easy was it for a burglar to get into a Lexus parked in the 2800 block of Stanford Avenue at 11:34 p.m.? The Lexus was unlocked.

8 Wednesday

A ne’er do well got into a Land Rover Discovery in the 3900 block of Wentwood Drive before 9 a.m. and stole a Louis Vuitton piece, a $4,150 Cartier piece, $400, and more.

A man from the 6200 block of St. Andrews Drive reported a missing person at 10:37 a.m.

A crook drove off in a Ford F250 from the 3100 block of Caruth Boulevard at 11:22 a.m.

9 Thursday

An assault was reported at 8:57 a.m. in the 3500 block of McFarlin Boulevard.

A fraudster used the information of a man from the 3500 block of Bryn Mawr Drive before 1:07 p.m.

Reported at 4:15 p.m.: A jerk makes harassing phone calls to an employee in the 7000 block of Preston Road.

A restaurant in the 6400 block of Hillcrest Road reported harassing phone calls at 6:23 p.m.

11 Saturday

Arrested at 4:01 a.m.: a 28-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 7000 block of Boedecker Street.