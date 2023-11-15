Greenhill’s Arbuckle Wins O’Brien Honor

Greenhill swimmer Josie Arbuckle has been named the recipient of the 38th Davey O’Brien High School Scholarship Award.

The senior was chosen from among five finalists by the Davey O’Brien Foundation at its annual luncheon on Tuesday in Fort Worth. She will be formally honored at an awards dinner in February.

The $30,000 scholarship is presented each year to a senior student-athlete in North Texas who demonstrates excellence in scholastic achievement, community service, character, leadership and varsity sports.

At Greenhill, Arbuckle is an AP Scholar with Honor and the senior class vice president. She co-founded a scoliosis nonprofit organization called Let’s Get It Straight, and co-founded Greenhill’s Hornet Huddle program. She also has participated in the school’s Care Club and the TPWK (Treat People with Kindness) Club.

In the pool, Arbuckle has earned all-SPC and team MVP honors each of her first three years on the team. A UCLA commit, she holds six school records (200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, and 400 freestyle relay) and two conference records (50 freestyle and 100 freestyle). Arbuckle also has competed for four years on the Dallas Mustangs national-level club team.

As part of the selection process, the committee interviewed all five finalists last week — including Parker Brizzolara (Lake Highlands), Charlie Humphreys (Cistercian), Avery Jackson (Hockaday), and Christopher Simington (Jesuit Dallas).

The finalists, who will each receive a $2,500 award, were selected out of nearly 100 applicants, one per school, from across North Texas.

Since its formation in 1977, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has distributed over $1.3 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes fulfill their leadership goals.