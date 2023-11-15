Out & About: Magdalen House Leave a Legacy Concert

On Oct. 19, The Magdalen House held its annual Leave a Legacy “Loud and Free” Community Concert.

The nonprofit organization helps individuals achieve sobriety and continue recovery from alcoholism at no cost.

Recovered alcoholics from the community shared their life-changing stories with guests and live entertainment was provided by Morgan Wade. Guests took part in an auction and celebrated the freedom of recovery while raising awareness and funds to help the DFW community recover from alcoholism.

“Leave a Legacy is our biggest and most exciting event of the year,” said Lisa Kroencke, CEO of The Magdalen House. “It is a celebration that highlights the powerful stories of alcoholic women and men in our community, while also celebrating the freedom that comes with recovery. Attendees were left feeling inspired and motivated to help make a lasting impact for alcoholic women and men in our community and beyond. Thanks to the generosity of our supporters all funds raised from this event help us continue to provide no-cost services to alcoholic individuals.”

The David M. Crowley Foundation was recognized as the honorary supporter at this year’s concert for the foundation’s role in advancing The Magdalen House’s mission and realizing their vision. The foundation commits itself to address the social needs of the DFW community. It has offered many grants to support The Magdalen House and has helped launched the Legacy of Hope Capital Campaign, which helped its new facility that opened in 2021.

The events co-chairs included JoAnne Moore, Nancy Gottsacker, and Melissa Utley.