Trains at NorthPark Open Through Jan. 5

The Trains at NorthPark are here to delight families during the holidays until Jan. 5.

Since 1987, the trains have raised more than $18 million to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

Families have gathered year after year for the holiday tradition, enjoying 1,600 feet of track rolling across America from coast to coast. Along the way, travellers visit the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, stop in New York City and Washington D.C., and explore the Garden of the Gods. Surprises may invade the train as well, such as extraterrestrials from space.

Specially designed Rail cars also make a great memento of the experience. This is also another way to support RMHD families in need. The last day to purchase a railcar is Dec. 13, and the cars can be picked up from now until Jan. 5.

The trains are located at North Park Center. Tickets for adults are $10. Tickets for senior citizens (65+) and children (2-12) are $5. Children 2 and under visit for free.

This year’s event is sponsored by the Bank of Texas.