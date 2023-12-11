Park Cities Crime Reports Dec. 4-10

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: THERMOSTAT THEFT

Before 9:12 a.m. Dec. 8, a contractor walked out of a man’s home in the 3400 block of Beverly Drive with bulges in his pant pockets that were believed to be holding six of the man’s Lennox thermostats worth about $1,200 each.

HIGHLAND PARK

5 Tuesday

A 27-year-old drunk driver was arrested around 3:17 a.m. in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive.

A 2023 Takeuchi skid loader was stolen before 7:44 a.m. from a fenced-in construction area at Lakeside Park.

6 Wednesday

A reckless driver hit a man’s Porsche Cayenne and fled the scene without leaving information around 1:20 p.m. in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Arrested around 10:23 p.m.: a 76-year-old public drunk at Highland Park Village.

7 Thursday

A stolen vehicle was recovered around 9:50 a.m. in the 3300 block of St. Johns Drive.

Reported around 1:36 a.m.: A woman’s jewelry (Swarovski crystal hoop earrings, Swarovski crystal necklace, Tiffany diamond necklace, and Roberto coin-in necklace), which she left in the bathroom vanity for about two hours, was stolen April 6 at a fundraiser at the Dallas Country Club.

PHOTO: Unsplash

9 Saturday

A reckless driver hit a man’s Toyota 4Runner and fled the scene without leaving information before 6:50 p.m. at Highland Park Village.

10 Sunday

Arrested around 8 a.m.: a 38-year-old man who used fraudulent information and evaded arrest with a vehicle in the 3300 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Before 2:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of Princeton Avenue, a burglar broke a man’s rear passenger door and left the glove box open, but the man doesn’t believe anything was stolen.

How easy was it for burglar to steal a man’s wallet, sunglasses, air compressor, pair of shoes, $200 cash, and driver’s license before 2:58 p.m. in the 4400 block of Westway Avenue? His garage was left open, and his vehicle was left unlocked.

A porch pirate stole a package containing dresses worth up to $1,000 from a man’s porch in the 4600 block of Westside Drive before 10:35 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

4 Monday

A 48-year-old man assaulted his girlfriend and impeded her breathing around 1:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Grassmere Lane.

Around 9:15 a.m., it was reported that Muchacho at The Plaza at Preston Center was burglarized overnight.

Reported around 10:05 a.m.: an assault at Highland Park High School involving two male students.

5 Tuesday

A 34-year-old public drunk was arrested around 2:27 a.m. in the 7000 block of Westchester Drive.

6 Wednesday

PHOTO: Unsplash

A 46-year-old unwelcome guest was arrested for criminal trespassing at Cafe Brazil in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway around 9:32 p.m.

7 Thursday

A report was taken at the Moody Family YMCA for assault by threat around 8:55 a.m.

8 Friday

A 42-year-old man was arrested on a warrant around 7:24 p.m. in the 7800 block of Preston Road.

9 Saturday

Aggravated assault with a motor vehicle was reported around 7:01 p.m. in the 8300 block of Preston Road.

A scammer called a woman in the 3400 block of Potomac Avenue and requested personal information to create a website without her consent around 7:46 p.m.

A shoplifter stole $8,026.26 worth of goods from CVS in Snider Plaza around 8:57 p.m.